The TV at the top of my wish list, the 2023 LG OLED model, showcases beautiful colors, stunning contrast, and incredible detail. And now it comes with a more budget-friendly price tag. OLED TVs are generally pretty pricey, but as Samsung and Sony have accepted in recent years, there is no beating this display type when it comes to achieving the deepest blacks and best contrast on screen. While this model sacrifices just a bit of brightness compared to LG's top tier series, it's perfect for enjoying all the fictional content coming out that is literally (and figuratively) dark, as well as games, sports, and reality TV.

Why this LG OLED TV is worth your money this Spring

This model offers a great entryway into the world of OLED TVs. LG's C-series is the company's mid-range level of Smart TVs. The impressive screen allows for an immersive viewing experience, but it's not so prohibitively expensive that it shuts out the average consumer. I love that it boasts a native refresh rate of 120Hz, which creates a crisp, clear image when watching action movies, enjoying live sports, or playing video games.

It supports Dolby Vision and also features a Filmmaker Mode, so cinephiles like myself can embrace a director's vision at home. It's actually one of 10 different modes included, joining, among others, a gaming mode and settings for both bright and dimly-lit rooms. It also has AI processing to automatically optimize what you're watching, which allows upscaling of older content.

All sizes are on sale, meaning you can pick the perfect TV to fit your viewing space and completely transform your home theater experience.