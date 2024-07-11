Key Takeaways This top-tier TV boasts impressive brightness and contrast, ideal for cinematic content and gaming, but may require time and effort to optimize.

The LG G4 OLED evo includes high-end video formats, advanced AI assistance, and a slew customizable settings for an immersive cinematic experience.

Though voice control is useful, a convoluted remote and simple OS are minor drawbacks.

To paraphrase a completely overused saying, with so much power comes a lot of responsibility. That's a bit how I felt when testing out LG's best and newest flagship TV, the 2024 OLED evo G4. It can do so much, with different settings based on whether you're watching a cinematic movie, playing a game, or just watching TV at night. It boasts a lot of artifical intelligence help, offers voice-control, and a plethora of settings that can be changed manually or set up to automatically adjust based on not just what's on the TV, but the time of day and the immediate environment. You can just start watching what you want, sure, but you would be doing yourself, and the TV, a disservice.

It's a tricky proposition. With so much to offer in terms of visual quality, I was at times overwhelmed, confused, and excited when watching content. As the top TV LG offers, I wanted to make sure I made the most of it. It can take some time, but it's absolutely worth it. Here's what I found out.

Recommended LG G4 OLED evo Top-tier OLED TV boasts incredible brightness and contrasts, and includes myriad settings to optimize film, TV, and gaming, making it an ideal companion for all forms of entertainment. Pros Array of image enhancements and presets

Impressive brightness and contrast

Myriad gaming features

A.I. suite assists viewing Cons Options require effort

Some screen glare

Expensive investment

Remote is lacking $4497 at Amazon $4500 at Best Buy $4500 at Walmart

Price, availability, and specs

The G4 retails for around $3,300 and is available directly from LG's website, as well as from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. This 2024 model supplants the G3 from last year, making it the top TV from LG's premiere G series of models.

There are a few specs of note. While the TV supports Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision, and HDR10, it does not support HDR10+. It boasts a native refresh rate of 120Hz, and includes a suite of AI enhancements and gaming support.

LG G4 OLED evo Dimensions 56.7" x 32.5" x 1.0" Display Technology Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 What's Included Remote Brand LG Refresh Rate 120Hz Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) HDR? Yes Ports 4 HDMI, 3 USB Weight 52.5 lbs FreeSync Yes G-SYNC Yes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Up to 144Hz ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Screen sizes (inches) 65 Expand

Design

Slim and simple

The TV looks impressive before you even turn it on. It's slim and boasts very thin bezels that are hard to notice from a distance. You have a choice of a pedestal stand, or you can opt to mount the TV on the wall. As I was only temporarily testing it out, I didn't have the opportunity to mount it, but under normal circumstances I would do so and thoroughly recommend it as well; the slender design lends itself to sitting nearly flush against a wall. Still, the pedestal was easy to put together and offered two height options, though the difference was only an inch or two.

There are plenty of inputs, including 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, and they are easily accessible on the back left side of the unit. I have a setup in which it's easy to block out most external light, which is a huge benefit for OLED TVs in general and the G4 in particular. During the day when watching content with darker scenes, I could see my nearby window glare in the screen at times, and there is a definite reflective quality that could hinder viewing content with dark scenes during the day. I didn't find that extra hint of light particularly problematic, but it was present while I was watching Jaws in the afternoon.

Software

WebOS is fine, if lacking

Close

WebOS, LG's operating system found exclusively on its smart TVs, is suitable and practical, and plenty adequate for navigating content. But it could be better. After toggling off the sponsored content that occupies the top of the home page (and will annoyingly start playing if you have to scroll over it), the top portion of the home hub is left empty. The center row of apps is well-placed, and the order can be arranged, but most of what else occupies the home page is unnecessary.

Scrolling down leads to rows of suggested content, either based on a specific streaming service or popularity, but nothing is particularly useful or specific to me. For me, I don't care what is on YouTube, and while some might, I want the option to get rid of that. I would also like to be able to have a lengthy watch list accessible from the home page -- I downloaded the JustWatch App, but it does crash sometimes when used on the big TV. WebOS works well enough, but I'm still left wanting for the customization and integration of Google TV.

I do like that my recent source pops up on the home screen, so I can quickly return to my PS5 or Chromecast. I also enjoy how the settings menu comes up. You can arrange a sort of quick menu of options so that when you press the settings button on the remote, you can quickly toggle a short list of frequently-used settings instead of winding your way through the menu.

Remote is complicated

I developed -- and continue -- to have a complicated relationship with the remote. The ability to create a cursor out of the remote, and move it around the TV like a Wii controller, is both a blessing and a curse. There is a bit of a learning curve, in part because the cursor will sit on the TV for a while if you don't manually turn it off. It comes in handy for some uses, such as any time you need to type something in on screen, but it can also be tedious settling in on a small icon.

I found the voice control on the remote much more useful. Holding down the microphone button brings up the voice search, and you can request a title, ask about what you're watching, or generally inquire about entertainment news. Sometimes the TV misheard me, or sometimes it heard me all too well, responding with a bit of sass telling me it sounds like I'm really fond of Barbie, which is true, but really I was just trying to find out which service it's on. There are also buttons to directly access Disney+, Prime Video, and Netflix, which are useful, though the Sling TV and LG Channels quick access buttons are less important to me.

Still, I find the remote is too bulky, noisy, and poorly laid out. I think we can safely forgo having an entire keypad on the remote. However, there are plenty of ways around that, namely having a button that brings up a keypad on the TV.

I also admit that the loud click of the buttons also becomes annoying over time, especially if I'm scrolling through titles, hearing a noise each time I rapidly click. The home button is curiously placed directly below the volume button, and with a similar feel, it's easy to head to the home page when you're simply trying to make the TV quieter.

Performance

Supberb, rich, and vibrant brightness