LG/Pocket-lint LG C3 OLED $1997 $2600 Save $603 The LG C3 OLED replaces the LG C2 for the company's 2023 TV lineup. It makes some smart upgrades that make it one of the best TVs you can get. The 65-inch model is currently on sale for less than $2000, which is a hefty discount off the regular price. If you're the type of TV shopper who needs the best of the best, this one is for you. $1997 at Amazon

There are few things in the world of technology as gorgeous as an LG OLED. The C3 is the replacement for the beloved C2, and it builds on the legacy of that fantastic display with some huge upgrades. If you watch plenty of stuff or play video games regularly, getting the tremendous picture quality this 65-inch display brings to the table is worth the investment. Every detail is meticulously crafted to create the best TV experience money can buy.

Why you should buy the LG C3 65-inch OLED

"The LG C3 is a superb OLED TV that delivers pictures that are as cinematic, detailed, and refined as ever," reads our LG C3 review. Between the fantastic upscaling, great gaming features, and an excellent smart TV interface, this TV does it all.

The only real drawback of this TV is the regular price, but with $600 off, it becomes a tremendous value. The 65-inch model offers plenty of size for watching movies with utterly fantastic picture quality. And for gamers, it has all kinds of features that enhance the video game experience. It even has a speedy 10ms input delay with Game mode activated, which makes it a more than capable gaming monitor for even the most hardcore competitive players.

"The LG OLED65C3 is a fantastic TV, that provides all of the things we loved about the C2 with a few subtle improvements in things like brightness and detail retrieval," reads Pocket-lint's review. "Gamers will be happy at how well they are attended to here, and those with darker rooms will still find the cinematic picture on offer one of the best."