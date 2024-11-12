Key Takeaways LG's new stretchable screen can expand from 12 to 18 inches without breaking.

The screen uses a special silicon material, allowing for improved elasticity and durability.

Potential real-world applications include automotive panels and wearable displays for firefighters.

Imagine this: pulling a 12-inch screen out and casually stretching it to become an even larger display whenever you need it. This sounds cool, right? You'll be pleased to hear LG is making good progress on this becoming a reality.

LG Display recently announced a new version of its stretchable display which the company first debuted in 2022. While it's only a prototype at the moment, the 12-inch screen can be stretched up to 18-inches long without breaking, an expansion rate of 50 percent.

This new version has improved elasticity and durability compared to the first prototype LG Display showed off in 2022, which only stretched from 12 to 14 inches, an expansion rate of 20 percent (via The Verge).

How does LG's stretchable screen work?

LG Display

The prototype stretchable display from LG is built using micro-LEDs. The screen delivers a high resolution of 100 pixels per inch (ppi), and full RGB color, while being able to expand from 12 to 18-inches.

LG was able to improve this new prototype's elasticity by applying several new technologies. Notably, it improved the properties of a special silicon substrate it uses to make the screen -- the same silicon material used to make contact lenses. A new wiring structure also helps make the screen more flexible and stretchier. The screen can be stretched up to 10,000 times while still maintaining a clear image.

Another burning question is how these displays could be used in the real world. LG Display described two use cases: "an automotive panel that stretches out into a convex shape and can be operated by hand as well as a wearable display attached to firefighters' uniforms that provides real-time information," the company said in a press release.

LG Display hasn't announced any commercial applications for its stretchable screen yet, but seeing as it's still a prototype, it could be years before we see stretchable screens being used in the real world. I think this technology is fascinating, and if it could aid firefighters in life-saving situations, it could be revolutionary. It would also be neat to see this technology applied to phones. Imagine pulling your phone out of your pocket and stretching it to the size you need -- that would be wild.