We had a demo of the wireless LG Signature OLED M - or LG M3 - TV during CES 2023. Here are our first impressions.

LG revealed a number of flagship OLED TVs during CES 2023, alongside some innovative options too, including a transparent model that captured plenty of attention at the show in Las Vegas.

While the transparent TV was certainly the topic of many conversations on the LG stand, so was the LG M3 OLED wireless model, or LG Signature OLED M, as it was also referred to.

The LG M3 OLED wireless isn't completely wireless, like the Displace TV that also made its appearance at the show, but there are a lot fewer wires than your typical TV. It's not just a prototype either, with LG planning to launch it later this year. We got a demo of the LG M3 during the show and it's a stunner.

LG M3 OLED First impressions The LG M3 OLED TV certainly caught our eye at CES 2023. It's a stunning TV from what we have seen so far (if you don't look too closely at the back panel anyway) and it's clever too, delivering a slim and slender design with a smart solution for packing in its brains. Pros Slim and slender design

Lovely picture

Wireless design

Interesting Zero Connect technology Cons Too soon to tell

Likely to be expensive

LG M3 OLED design

97-inch, 83-inch and 77-inch options

Wireless, except for power

The LG M3 OLED TV was shown off in a 97-inch format during CES 2023, though the TV will also be available in 83-inch and 77-inch sizes when it arrives. All-in-all, it's a very minimalist affair, as you would expect from a wireless TV.

You'll find super slim bezels around the LG M3 OLED panel and the entire TV is lovely and slender, perhaps unsurprisingly given the ports and brains sit within a separate box - more on that in a minute.

The LG M3 is positioned on two easel-type legs, one of which smartly hides the power cord - the one wire coming from this TV - though there is a wall-mounting bracket too.

The idea of this TV is that it takes pride of place in the room it is placed within, though the rear isn't all that pretty so we would probably refrain from placing it in the centre of a room like you can with the LG Objet.

Zero Connect technology

RF Technology, 4K 120Hz

3 x 2.1 HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, Ethernet port

9-metres from TV

All the ports - and the brains of the LG M3 OLED TV - sit within what the company calls a Zero Connect transmitter box, which uses RF technology to allow for audio and video transmission of 4K up to 120Hz.

This no thrills Zero Connect black box is where you plug in various games consoles, Blu-Ray players, and sound bars - if you don’t have a wireless option. It features three HDMI 2.1 ports on the rear that support gaming features like VRR, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, along with an Ethernet port, two USB ports, a TV antenna coaxial port and an optical port. There's also a 3.5mm audio input port.

Note that there are three HDMI ports compared to LG's typical offering of four so that's one of the compromises you make for a wireless TV. There is voice control offered on the box though.

The Zero Connect box can be positioned out of the way, such as on top of a shelf or unit (inside a cupboard hasn't been tested yet we were told), and while LG wouldn't go into too much detail on how the box works or how much bandwidth it will require, it has said it has been built so other devices within the room won't interfere with its signal.

According to the company, the Zero Connect box continuously checks for a better signal path and will take it if required - such as if someone walks in front of it - in order to deliver a seamless viewing experience. The technology is also said to be three times faster than Wi-Fi 6, and there is a coloured light system to let you know how good the signal is. Green is good for example.

LG recommended that the Zero Connect box is placed within 9-metres of the TV and a line of sight is required. There is a dial on the top that rotates 180-degrees however, allowing you to adjust it to direct the signal at the TV and giving you some flexibility in terms of placement.

Picture features

4K OLED panel

Alpha 9 processor

Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

The LG M3 OLED TV has a 4K OLED panel on board, along with the Alpha 9 processor and LG said it will offer a similar offering to the flagship LG G3 that was also revealed at the show.

Although full specifications weren't detailed at CES 2023, the picture quality certainly appears to be very impressive from our initial exposure of the M3, with beautiful punchy colours and rich blacks.

The M3 is claimed to be 75 per cent brighter than the LG B3 OLED for the 77-inch option, and 30 per cent for the 83-inch and 97-inch options. It also supports all the usuals including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

We were taken through a demo that saw a scene from Mad Max: Fury Road played on the M3 TV transmitted from a Blu-Ray player plugged into the Zero Connect box around four of five metres away.

Despite the signal being blocked by the person coordinating the demo, the transmission was seamless. You'd never have known the Blu-Ray player wasn't plugged directly into the TV, though this is of course the purpose of a demo, so it will be interesting to see how it performs in a real-world scenario. We have high hopes though.

First impressions

The LG M3 OLED TV certainly caught our eye at CES 2023. It's a stunning TV from what we have seen so far (if you don't look at the back panel anyway) and it's clever too, delivering a slim and slender design with a smart solution for packing in its brains.

There's no price tag as yet - apparently it will sit somewhere between the LG G3 and the LG Z3 8K TV - and while this will still price it out of many people's budget, LG appears to have achieved as close to a wireless TV as you can get without it being battery operated and done it in a great way. This is one TV we are very excited to test in full.