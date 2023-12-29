Key Takeaways LG's 2024 Gram Pro models are a lighter and more portable option than their predecessors.

There's no shortage of laptop announcements, which makes it hard for new ones to stand out. LG's 2024 Gram Pro models are notable for being even lighter than their predecessors. The company is also looking to fix the biggest problem with its 2023 models by adding a dual cooling system that could resolve the thermal issues those devices were known for.

Of course, making a light laptop is nice, but a PC needs capable specs to be worthwhile, and it appears that LG has that covered with the new Gram devices. They have powerful Intel processors, plenty of RAM, and dedicated graphics cards on some models, so they should be able to handle the daily needs of even the most hardcore PC users.

2024 LG Gram Pro and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 models

The LG Gram Pro and Gram Pro 2-in-1 are the main events. Both models feature either an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with a hybrid architecture, Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card (or integrated graphics, for those who don't need the extra graphical power). As far as RAM, you can configure both laptops with up to 32GB. They also come with a dual cooling system, which should help them stay at optimal temperatures despite the small form factor.

LG offers 16- and 17-inch models for the Gram Pro, so you can grab the screen size that works for you. The 16-inch variant is available with an LCD or OLED display, while the 17-inch model only comes configurable with an LCD. The 2-in-1, which offers a rotating hinge that creates a tablet-like experience, is also available in either LCD or OLED flavors.

For the 2-in-1, the 1,399g weight grabbed the Guinness World Record for the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1. Of course, the 16 and 17-inch LG Gram Pro models are also lightweight, coming with weights of 1,199g and 1,299g with the integrated GPU, respectively. If you go for the model with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, the weights jump to 1,279g for the 16-inch and 1,379g for the 17-inch.

Unfortunately, LG hasn't announced pricing or availability for the Gram Pro models yet, but the company has said it'll show them off at CES 2024, so hopefully, we'll learn more information at the tech show.

2024 LG Gram models

LG also announced several LG Gram laptops with slightly more modest specs. Available with 14, 15, 16, and 17-inch displays, these laptops feature Intel Core Ultra 7 or Intel Core Ultra 5 processors and up to 32GB of RAM. These laptops are as light as 1,100g for the 14-inch and go as high as 1,350g for the 17-inch. Either way, they keep the trend of lightweight going, just like the more expensive Pro models.

All 2024 LG Gram models come with Intel Arc graphics and aren't available with a dedicated graphics card. Like the Gram Pro models, LG didn't announce the availability and price for these models, so we'll have to wait for CES 2024 to learn more.

LG Gram Link app

All models come with the LG Gram Link app, which sounds useful. The app lets you share files, transfer photos, and mirror your screen between your LG Gram laptop and an Android or iOS device. It also uses AI to categorize your photos, making it easier to keep track of your pictures and find the ones you want.