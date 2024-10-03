Key Takeaways Amazon Prime Day comes early, with the LG C4 smart TV currently on sale for under $1,700.

The LG C4 TV offers immersive entertainment at a more budget-friendly price than the G4 model.

The LG C4 was released earlier this, and includes support Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, Filmmaker Mode and high-end gaming.

Amazon Prime Day , already poorly named since it occupies two consecutive days instead of just one, is more of an ill-defined sales event that creeps into any day or week that it wants, not unlike Black Friday or Boxing Day sales. Case in point: you can find a deeply discounted LG OLED TV on Amazon right now, less than a week ahead of the company popular sales event.

The 65-inch LG OLED evo C4 smart TV retails for around $2,700, but Amazon has dropped it down to under $1,700 today, saving you a nice grand to spend on a fancy sound system. The 55-inch model, meanwhile, is also on sale, down from a retail price of $2,000 to just under $1,300. It's not the top LG G4 model, but it's still worth serious consideration for a bunch of reasons.

LG C4 OLED $1697 $2700 Save $1003 Display Technology OLED Refresh Rate 120Hz Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR? Yes Buy on Amazon

Why you should buy the LG C4 TV

LG's latest TV provides an immersive entertainment experience

LG's C4 is a 2024 OLED TV that offers a more budget-friendly price tag compared to the flagship G4, but without sacrificing too much performance. While the G4 is the slightly better TV, it's easy to argue that the C4 provides more value. That's because the C4 is a great all-around TV designed to with kinds of content in mind: it's well suited for serious movie buffs who crave cinematic fidelity as well as dedicated gamers playing with the latest gen consoles. It can upscale older content and also allows for streaming from a range of popular apps and services.

While I don't love the remote, and LG's webOS platform could use some improvement, the C4 (and G4) have just about every high-end feature you're looking for in a TV. A high refresh rate, support for the latest audio and video formats, as well as a suite of settings that can be finely tuned and carefully adjusted ot your viewing environment and needs makes its top models worth the investment. The C4 lacks the peak brightness of the G4, which is only a concern if you're regularly going to be watching in a very bright room, and it doesn't quite have the same AI enhancements, but there is still plenty to like, including Filmmaker Mode and a slew of gaming features.

Is now a good time to buy a new smart TV?

The LG OLED TV price drop is mighty tempting

There really isn't a perfect time to buy a new TV as new technologies and models will continually supplant old ones. However, a deep discount on a TV that came out early this year makes for a worthy investment that should look great for many years to come. The C4 in particular is a most impressive smart TV from an industry leader, and the OLED technology that LG champions isn't going to fade away any time soon. If you enjoy a lot of different kinds of content, then there is a lot to like about one of LG's newest and best TVs available.