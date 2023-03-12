LG's OLED TVs have been among the best TVs we've tested in recent years, and the LG C3 and LG G3 that we saw at CES look primed to prove themselves again in 2023.

They are the successors to last year's TV of the year, the LG C2 - which balanced performance and price to perfection - and the pricier LG G2, which pushed even harder on picture performance.

This year, that theme looks set to continue, with the LG G3 leading the tech specs to be LG's brightest OLED ever, while the C3 will still deliver the value that so many people need to consider when making one of their biggest tech purchases outside of their smartphone.

But exactly what does each model offer and which one is right for you? If you've decided to punt for a new LG TV in 2023, we've pulled together all the details on each set so you can make the most informed decision possible for when they go on sale - which is expected to be mid-March. As soon as we've reviewed them, you can expect a full update on all of the below.

LG C3 OLED The LG C3 replaces our TV of the year last year, the LG C2. It is a more affordable OLED option than the G3. but because of that comes with less to shout about in 2023. However, if you're balancing out price and performance or you're on a budget, the LG C3 is likely going to be a popular choice.

LG G3 OLED evo The LG G3 brings with it some significant improvements on last year's G2, and of course, should outperform the C3 in the picture stakes. However, it will be considerably more expensive, and you won't have the option of the smaller screen sizes like you will with the C3.

Price and availability

LG C3: Prices start at $1,399/£TBC (42 inch) to $5,299/£TBC (83 inch)

LG G3: Prices start at $2,499/£2,599 (55 inch) to $6,499/£7,499 (83 inch)

Expected to arrive in March

We've listed all the prices we have so far for the LG C3 and LG G3 in the table below, however, we are still waiting on C3 pricing in the UK in most screen sizes. Therefore, if you see a price in italics, that is just a guide price based on last year's C2. However, it's worth bearing in mind that we are likely going to see an increase on those this year. Certainly, the prices for the G3 were higher when compared to 2022, which is all due to the current economic climate. Hardly a surprise, and the whole industry is feeling the impact.

Of course, what is clear is that you'll be able to pick up the LG C3 for considerably cheaper than the G3 - plus the C3 has the benefit of offering the cheaper smaller sizes compared with the G3 too.

Pre-orders are open now, with delivery expected in March.

Screen size LG C3 OLED LG G3 OLED 42 inch £1,399/$1,399 N/A 48 inch £1,399/$1,499 N/A 55 inch £1,899/$1,899 £2,599/$2,499 65 inch £2,799/$2,599 £3,499/$3,299 77 inch £3,699/$3,599 £4,999/$4,499 83 inch £5,499/$5,299 £7,499/$6,499

Design and build

LG C3 screen sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches

LG G3 screen sizes: 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches

LG C3: Pedestal stand

LG G3: Zero Gap wall mount

Not a lot has changed in the design department - but then it didn't really have to. Being OLEDs, both the C3 and G3 are super slim and use composite fibre in their frame like last year's models did, with very thin, barely there bezels. This makes them comparatively lightweight, so getting them out of the box and into your preferred placement should be relatively easy.

LG

But where that might be is one of the biggest design differences between the C3 and the G3. The C3 comes with a pedestal stand in the box and the G3 doesn't. That's because LG thinks the G3 looks best wall mounted, and so it comes with a Zero Gap mount that sits it near flush with the wall. You can buy a stand separately if you prefer, but you'll have to work that into your budget (around £100/$150 last year).

Of course, the C3 can also be mounted if you prefer, but you'll also have to buy the mount separately. Last year, the VESA mounting pattern was 300 x 200mm for all but the 83 inch version, which was 400 x 400mm. It remains to be seen if that'll be the same in 2023.

As far as screen sizes go, there is some overlap, but the C3 will be the best option if you want a smaller screen, offering 42 and 48 inches where the G3 does not.

Picture and display

Brighter OLED Evo panels with heatsink in LG G3

Micro Lens Array technology in LG G3

LG G3: Up to 2000 nits peak brightness

Long gone are the days where the only thing that separated the C Series and the G Series was sound. The G Series has been the pick of the two for the past couple of years if you value getting the very best picture performance, and that remains this year in the G3 - though that's not to say the C3 hasn't made improvements on last year too.

Both the C3 and the G3 use LG's OLED Evo panels introduced last year. They use WOLED technology, which ultimately helps the new OLED screens to get brighter than has previously been possible.

Just like last year, the G3 gets a heatsink which helps it to go brighter than the C3 that goes without. The heatsink enables the set to push the brightness higher without undue pressure being put onto the OLED pixels, which would shorten their lifespan.

So far, so 2022. But this year, the LG G3 also makes use of a new panel technology called Micro Lens Array (MLA), which LG has branded Meta for its panels.

MLA sees a layer of tiny lenses that sit on top of the OLED pixels (LG Display reckons as many as 5000 microlenses per pixel) and both reduce light loss and improve efficiency.

The result is a boost in light output from the screen towards the viewer, and means an even brighter screen than before - technology that LG is calling Brightness Booster Max, powered by the new A9 Gen 6 processor.

It is thought that the G3 could reach as much as 2,000 nits at peak brightness, and a more realistic 1,500 nits in more reserved picture modes. That's up from around 1,000 nits in the G2, so a significant jump.

It will also see the G3 be 70% brighter than the base model, the LG B3. That is - however - except for the 83-inch set, where it'll be 30% brighter.

By comparison, the C3 in all screen sizes 55 inches and above will be 20% brighter than the B3. Our maths would suggest that means a 50% further boost on brightness between the C3 and the G3.

From the information we have at the moment, it doesn't seem like there will huge performance differences in the C3 compared to the C2. Like the G3, it will feature LG's new Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, so will include picture processing tweaks that give it the edge on its predecessor.

This includes things like Alpha Reality, which aims to bring even more realism to images, HDR Expression Enhancer for adding a better sense of depth to pictures and AI Super Upscaling to reduce noise. This feature is also able to apply deep learning to faces and bodies and adjust colour and detail for greater accuracy.

However, if you're simply comparing the C3 and the G3, the G3 has made considerable strides forwards in the picture department compared with 2022, where the C3 has played it much more safe.

Sound

LG C3 & G3: Virtual surround sound update to 9.1.2

LG C3 & G3: DTS support via passthrough

LG C3 & G3: Wowcast and WOW Orchestra support with LG soundbars

Neither the C3 or the G3 have any sort of integrated soundbar or anything like that, so the likelihood is, you're going to need an external sound solution with either TV to do the picture justice.

We don't have any firm details on the internal speakers at play in 2023 just yet either, but if last year's models are anything to go by, you will get a slightly more powerful performance from the G3.

That's because last year's C2 packed 2.2 channels and a 40W output, while the G2 packed 4.2 channels and a 60W output. We doubt too much has changed, but once we get it confirmed we'll be sure to update you.

However, we do know there have been some software improvements in both the C3 and G3 that should bolster their sound offering in 2023.

LG

Firstly, the virtual surround sound support has had a boost from 7.1.2 to 9.1.2 - though how clear a difference this creates remains to be seen - and LG has added in DTS:X support too. This isn't quite the same as its Dolby Atmos support, which the TV itself can understand and reproduce (virtually, at least). The DTS support is only via passthrough, so it can pass things like IMAX Enhanced Audio from Disney+ (which uses a DTS codec) through to a soundbar or sound system that can decode it, over eARC. Whether this extends to full and proper DTS support in the future, we'll have to wait and see.

Finally, if you opt for an LG 2023 soundbar alongside the C3 or G3, you will get some added extras when it comes to sound capabilities.

Firstly, Wowcast - currently a standalone device but a feature that is being built into the a9 Gen 6 processor as we type - means you will be able to wirelessly connect LG TVs and LG soundbars and send lossless sound to the bar without the need of any cables. That's a great reason to keep your AV purchases in the LG family.

LG

WOW Orchestra will also see the TV's built-in speakers working with the soundbar's drivers to create a better sound - think wider soundstage, more direction to voices and more punch in the low end. We've heard it in action, and it's pretty impressive, though we definitely prefer its impact with movies over music.

With all this considered, the LG G3 is still likely to have the edge on sound, but it's going to be relatively minimal.

Hardware and software

LG C3 and G3: Mew Alpha Gen 6 Processor

LG C3 and G3: Four HDMI 2.1 sockets on both

LG C3 and G3: New webOS layout

As discussed above, both the LG C3 and the LG G3 get LG's new Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, which brings with it some picture processing and sound improvements. That will be the case across both models so there's nothing to split the two sets on here - they should be both as powerful as each other.

LG

For gamers, both sets will also get an enviable four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which means 4K/120Hz gaming and support for VRR and ALLM for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers on the LG C3 and the LG G3.

They match up closely on the software side too. LG's webOS smart system has had a smarten up for 2023 and is now much simpler to navigate around. It is made up of just two pages, with all the important apps present and correct - including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and all the TV catch up services in the UK.

These can now be organised into something LG is calling "Quick Cards", separated by topic so you can more easily access them.

The second page is where content recommendations are served up, with a rail of Trending Now content and a rail of Now Streaming content, with the ability to break that down by content provider.

There are also improved home control options, including support for Matter devices.

The good news is that whether you're interested in the C3 or the G3, there seems to be nothing to separate them in this section.

Verdict

Of course, we can't pass on official verdict on these TVs until we've spent time with them for our full reviews in the coming weeks, but from what we know about the ranges so far - and our knowledge of LG's ranges gone by - you are unlikely to be disappointed whether you buy the C3 or G3. But there are, as always, still things to consider.

If you're on a stricter budget, or require a screen smaller than 55 inches, the C3 is going to be your choice the two. However, considering the seemingly small improvements from a hardware perspective on last year, we're waiting to see just how much of a difference in picture quality it offers over the C2 to check you're not better getting a bargain on last year's (excellent) TV instead.

If you'll appreciate the bigger strides forward in technology, a super-bright screen and the very best picture performance, the LG G3 is the TV to go for. From what we've seen so far, we'd have to say that if you have the budget to spare, spend it. You're going to get the price difference back in picture quality and then some - just bear in mind you will need to wall mount it or also set aside the extra budget for a stand.