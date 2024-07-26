Key Takeaways LG C3 Series is ideal for gamers with a 65-inch display

Features LG game dashboard, WebOS interface, & Dolby Atmos

Deal on Woot offers 48% off for today only at $1,298

Are you in the market for a new TV that is perfect for gaming and with some AI-powered features? You could be one step closer to an epic gaming experience! Woot is offering a limited time 48% off offer on LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV, which brings the price down to $1,298. However, as per the usual with Woot.com deals, those interested will need to act fast as the deal is for today only, or until the stock runs out.

LG C3 OLED Dimensions ‎9.1 x 56.7 x 34.6 inches Display Technology OLED Refresh Rate 120Hz Resolution 4K Weight 40.8 $1800 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy

The LG C3 Series is a great choice for gamers

The 65-inch display is great for those long gaming sessions

This 2023 LG C3 Series is perfect for all my gamers out there, with its big, beautiful 65-inch display, LG game dashboard and game optimizer, which give gamers seamless access and control over their game settings. This set also has four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of outputting 4K 120Hz with a gaming console or PC.

Other onboard features include the AI-powered WebOS interface, and built-in Alexa, which should help users get to the content they want quickly and efficiently. Other preloaded features include Dolby Atmos + Vision, which is perfect for home movies, and over 300 free LG channels.

Get access to the best smart TV platform for less

LG's WebOS is a versatile, yet user friendly operating system

One of the things we like the most about the LG lineup of smart TVs is the WebOS interface, which is our top pick for best Smart TV operating system overall. This user-friendly platform offers a seamless and intuitive user experience that provides new users with easy access to the content they love, as well as some more advanced options for power users.