LG C3 OLED $1497 $2000 Save $503 Replacing the LG C2, the LG C3 OLED is an ultra-slim 4K TV with extras like AI capabilities and FIlmmaker mode. And with Dolby Atmos, 4K picture, and plenty of port, it also promises great gaming performance. Dimensions ‎9.1 x 56.7 x 34.6 inches Display Technology OLED Refresh Rate 120Hz Resolution 4K Weight 40.8 $1497 at Amazon

Memorial Day is around the corner, which means the start of summer, a long weekend, and great TV deals. And while OLED TVs usually require a hefty price tag for their quality, one of our favorite models is on sale for Memorial Day. Frequently making our list for one of the best OLED TVs on the market, the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is on sale at a $500 discount ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Why you should buy the LG C3 TV this Memorial Day

While the C3 might not be part of LG's newest C-series OLED TV lineup, it's one of the best TVs we've tested -- earning 4.5 out of 5 possible stars. Using the Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, the LG C3 includes LG's AI Super Upscaling Pro which reduces noise for lower quality content. Additionally, the object enhancer sharpens objects in the foreground stand out, making for an even more immersive watch.

With pro features like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and Filmmaker Mode, the TV even allowed us to see and hear everything in incredible detail, closely to how the director intended. Plus, with a 4K display and 120 refresh rate, we found it produces a "truly cinematic picture" and doesn't compromise detail, even when it comes to action scenes and gaming.

Speaking of gaming, the TV boasts an ultra-slim design, four HDMI 2.1 ports and three USB ports for easy accessibility and connectivity for all the devices you may need. When it comes to software, LG's WebOS is actually what Pocket-lint's resident cinephile, Anthony Marcusa, ranks the best smart TV operating system overall, as it's fast and simple.

With the 65-inch model 25% off this Memorial Day, it's a great time to grab a fan-favorite TV at a sub $2000 price tag and upgrade your entertainment hub for the start of summer.