The holidays are fast approaching and even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a thing of the past, we're still keeping an eye on fantastic deals. After all, getting our hands on quality products with solid discounts is something we're interested in no matter the season. The 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV is over $550 off right now, making the TV $50 cheaper than it was during the peak of this year's sale season.

Why the LG C2 is worth your money

We know that you plan on relaxing with your family and checking out some holiday movies this year, so what better way to do that than with the help of the LG C2. The LG C2 OLED 4K TV is one of the best TVs on the market right now, offering an unrivaled image quality with deep blacks and vivid colors.

This TV is ideal for movie lovers, gamers, and sports enthusiasts looking for a premium viewing experience. We found the LG C2 to be an improvement over the previous model, especially in terms of gaming and HDR performance. It is powered by LG's latest Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI processor, which provides responsive and smooth navigation and a more immersive viewing experience.

One of the most prominent features we noted about the LG C2 is its slim design, which blends seamlessly with the living room decor. Besides being a great-looking TV able to stream all your favorite movies, it's also a great choice if you like gaming. Thanks to the new Game Optimizer feature that provides better visibility in dark areas and low input lag, you'll have loads of fun no matter what type of games you plan on tackling (or the time of day you're playing). In addition, the TV features Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, creating a sound system that is more immersive than ever before, carrying you straight into the world you're looking at.

Ultimately, the LG C2 OLED 4K TV is an excellent choice if you want a great TV for a great price. With mere weeks to go before the holidays are in full swing, it's fantastic to see the price drop so much for such a great TV. This is an excellent chance for those who are looking for a premium TV to upgrade their evenings. With its cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and superior performance, the LG C2 OLED 4K TV is a must-have for anyone who wants the best of the best.

If you want the newer LG C3...

If you're on the hunt for a deal on the LG C2's superb successor, the brighter OLED LG C3 - which we noted in our review brings incremental improvements - you can also save 20 percent on Amazon in the US. Canadians can also save 15 percent on the model, too. While it's not as steep of a discount as the LG C2 boasts, it's still decent holiday savings on a capable smart TV.