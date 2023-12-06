LG C2 OLED $1479 $2457 Save $978 As our favorite TV of 2022, the LG C2 OLED offers an outstanding picture alongside the latest technologies, like Dolby Vision IQ, and 4K/120Hz support for gamers. $1490 at Amazon $1479 at Walmart

The 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV is 40% off right now, making it the best price we've seen it at since the Black Friday and holiday deal dash. If you're looking to pick up a wonderful TV right now in time for award season, this is a great option now at a discount.

Why the LG C2 is worth your money

The LG C2 OLED 4K TV is one of the best TVs on the market right now, offering an unrivaled image quality with deep blacks and vivid colors, which is ideal for movie lovers, gamers, and sports enthusiasts looking for a premium viewing experience. We found the LG C2 to be an improvement over the previous model, especially in terms of gaming and HDR performance. It is powered by LG's latest Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI processor, which provides responsive and smooth navigation and a more immersive viewing experience.

One of the most prominent features we noted about the LG C2 is its slim design, which blends seamlessly with the living room decor. Besides being a great-looking TV able to stream all your favorite movies, it's also a great choice if you like gaming. Thanks to the new Game Optimizer feature that provides better visibility in dark areas and low input lag, you'll have loads of fun no matter what type of games you plan on tackling (or the time of day you're playing). In addition, the TV features Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, creating a sound system that is more immersive than ever before, carrying you straight into the world you're looking at.

Ultimately, the LG C2 OLED 4K TV is an excellent choice if you want a great TV for a great price. With mere weeks to go before summer is in full swing, it's fantastic to see the price drop so much for such a great TV. This is an excellent chance for those who are looking for a premium TV to upgrade their evenings. With its cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and superior performance, the LG C2 OLED 4K TV is a must-have for anyone who wants the best of the best.

If you want the newer LG C3...

If you're on the hunt for a deal on the LG C2's superb successor, the brighter OLED LG C3 -- which we noted in our review brings incremental improvements -- you can also save 20 percent on Amazon in the US. Canadians can also save on the model. While it's not as steep of a discount as the LG C2 boasts, it's still decent holiday savings on a capable smart TV.