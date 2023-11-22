LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV $847 $1600 Save $753 The LG B2 OLED is a fantastic television with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. For gamers, it has NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR, all of which are designed to give you the edge you need to succeed. Anyone in the market for a new TV at this price needs to jump on this one. $847 at Amazon

OLED TVs offer some of the most gorgeous picture quality you can find. OLED screens provide a level of realism that LEDs and LCDs can't achieve. The 55-inch LG B2 is a fantastic TV with all the smart features you could ever want, including Alexa support, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Apple AirPlay. It's a stellar TV at its regular price, but it's a steal at the all-time low price of $847. Whether you're looking to get someone you love a lovely gift this holiday season or want a nice new TV for yourself, this is the deal to get.

Why you should consider buying the 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV this Black Friday

Almost every online review you see on this TV is a positive one. From its high Amazon rating to a slew of TV critics, you'll have difficulty finding someone who's used this TV and is unhappy with it. It offers LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels that create an immersive viewing experience unlike anything you've ever seen.

I recently switched from a cheaper LED TV to an LG OLED, and I have to say the difference is truly striking. For example, OLED makes the blacks much darker and richer than other displays, which creates an overall more lifelike picture. As someone who plays many video games on the Xbox Series X, it's incredible how much more I enjoy playing them since I got an LG OLED. And movies look better, too.

Another thing I really like about OLED TVs is how smart they are at creating the best picture possible based on the lighting in the room and what you're watching. That's thanks to the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which algorithmically adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality for you. It takes the guesswork out of setting up the picture, making it so even the least tech-savvy folks can comfortably set up the TV for optimal viewing.

Additionally, Magic Remote is one of the best remotes you can get, with all kinds of extra features and controls that make switching inputs and controlling apps easy. You wouldn't think a remote would make that big a difference, but it's the only thing separating you from the TV, so having a good one does enhance the viewing experience.

As mentioned, this TV is an all-time low price, typically selling for $1600, so it's definitely the right time to buy. This is the one if you take advantage of just one big-ticket Black Friday deal.