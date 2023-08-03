LG has been the leader in OLED technology for the best part of a decade, but with the competition now snapping at its heels, it went big at CES 2023 and unveiled the world's first wireless OLED TV - the LG Signature OLED M.

The OLED M is essentially an LG G3 that uses LG's Zero Connect technology to deliver a wireless AV transmission at a resolution of 4K/120Hz. We got our eyes around it on the show floor and were suitably wowed by what we saw, but pricing has remained elusive… until now.

Today, LG announced the plans for its global roll out, confirming a September release for the UK and Europe, and a release in North America too, with exact timings to be confirmed.

The flagship model is the 97-inch LG Signature OLED M - also the world's largest OLED screen - which will cost £24,999 (around $31,800). And ok, that's pretty eye watering, but it will also be joined by 77- and 83-inch evo M models, which will cost £5,999 (around $7,635) and £7,999 (about $10,170) respectively.

While these prices are still far from pocket change, considering the new technology and screen sizes included here, it isn't as high as I was expecting - particularly when you consider LG's Z2 8K OLED launched last year for £12,000 in its 77-inch screen size, and a regular 77-inch LG G3 is around £4,800 too.

LG

All three sizes of TVs use the same wireless technology, for an almost wire-free watch - and I say 'almost' because you'll still need a power cable attached, of course.

However, with that connected, anything you want to watch on the TV - whether that's content from a set top box, a Blu-ray player, or games console - you simply hook those sources up to LG's Zero Connect box and have it streamed wirelessly to the TV at up to 4K/120Hz, with the likes of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos also delivered wirelessly.

This is apparently all down to LG's proprietary wireless AV transmission solution, which the company says can transmit large amounts of data at up to three times the speed of the existing Wi-Fi 6E standard. The box identifies the optimal transmission path from its position at up to 10 metres away, and has an adjustable antenna that can be positioned according to the screen’s location to help things along too.

This means you can position the rest of your home cinema kit wherever is most convenient in your room - leaving you with much more flexibility on where to position your TV. Even better, with LG's flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design also at play here, it makes the LG Signature OLED M (or LG M3 to its friends), a great candidate for wall mounting - though its striking stand design does look pretty lovely too.

We'll bring you all the details on US pricing and availability as soon as we have it.