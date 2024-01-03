Key Takeaways LG's 2024 OLED TV lineup features AI improvements and picture quality upgrades, setting them apart from other offerings.

The new Alpha 11 processor brings massive improvements to AI performance, improving it four-fold compared to the previous generation.

LG's new OLED models use AI to sharpen objects, refine colors, and offer virtual surround sound, providing a more lifelike viewing experience.

LG has announced its 2024 OLED TV lineup, and it features some exciting upgrades, including AI improvements and picture quality upgrades. Like the newly-announced LG QNED TVs, these also get five years of software updates for the Smart TV portions. This will allow the TVs to stay current longer than most others on the market. When you consider how beloved LG's OLED displays already are, these upgrades could further distance the Korean firm's TVs from other company's offerings.

What's new with LG's 2024 OLED TV lineup?

The biggest thing LG is touting for its new LG OLED models is the massive improvements to AI performance with the new Alpha 11 processor. In fact, the company says it has improved performance four-fold over the previous generation, which is a substantial improvement. The new Alpha 11 chip will be in the G4 and M4 TVs, while the beloved C4 gets a chip called the Alpha 9, which is less powerful.

Using AI, LG's new OLED models can use precise image analysis to sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry, creating a more lifelike image even if the original picture quality isn't perfect. Basically, AI is filling in the blanks where the original content is lacking, which sounds exciting.

Another benefit of the improved AI is its ability to refine colors, which allows the TVs to display the hues intended by filmmakers and content creators more accurately. Sound is also bumped up, with AI Sound Pro offering virtual 11.1.2 surround sound.

LG's latest version of webOS features the ability to create up to 10 individual profiles, so everyone in a house can have their own apps and settings. With LG offering five years of software updates for all of its newer TVs, new features like this have me intrigued to see what else the company will add to webOS in the future.

For gamers, LG offers 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate on the M4, G4, and C4 series of OLED TVs. The company's latest TVs also support NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, which help create smoother experiences without screen tearing.

LG focused on the LG M4 wireless OLED TV in its announcement, which now has a 65-inch screen size and all the AI benefits mentioned. This TV has a Zero Connect Box that eliminates all wires with wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz. With the new screen size, the wireless TV is available in the 65-inch model all the way up to the 97-inch giant.

LG's 2024 OLED TV price and availability

LG has yet to announce the price, but the 97-inch sold for $30,000 last year. Though, I expect the 65-inch model to go for a lot less (while still being prohibitively expensive). The table below presents the sizing breakdown of LG's 2024 OLED lineup across different series.

Series Sizes Available Notes LG Signature OLED M 97-inch, 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch Features new a11 processor for improved graphic performance and processing speed. LG G4 OLED 97-inch*, 83-inch**, 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch Equipped with a11 processor. * Does not include Micro Lens Array technology. ** New MLA OLED panel for increased brightness. LG C4 OLED 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 48-inch, 42-inch Enhanced AI upscaling with pixel-level image analysis for sharper images and refined colors. LG B4 OLED 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 48-inch Benefits from Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for more three-dimensional image quality.

Sadly, LG didn't announce pricing or say when these new TVs would come to market. The company will show the latest models off at CES 2024, so we'll definitely learn more in the future, as the tech conference is scheduled to start on January 8, 2024.