As an avid traveler who often stays at hostels, I’m always on the lookout for a way to better secure my belongings. Admittedly, I almost never bring a lock with me when I stay in places, and usually just hope for the best. But, after hearing about a friend whose stuff got stolen, I decided it was best to finally lock up my items.

Traditional numeral locks are always a decent option, provided you accept that there's a chance someone could guess your code. Biometric locks, which require a fingerprint to unlock, are a safer way to safeguard your items. However, the biggest downside to biometric locks is how much they cost. The locks have a wide price range, ranging from as little as $14 to as much as $300. Of course, you don't want to spend money on a cheaper lock that will break, but is it really worth purchasing a lock that may be worth more than the valuables you're trying to keep safe?

The Lexon Nomaday Lock is a middle of the road biometric fingerprint lock, coming in at $50. Not a cheap price, but definitely not something that will set you back hundreds. The set-up is super simple, and it's a great item to have on you as you explore new places or want to add extra security to your items. If you’ve been thinking of buying a new lock, here’s a full review of the Nomaday Biometric Fingerprint padlock.

Specs, pricing, and availability

Lexon sells the Nomaday lock through Amazon and its own website. The lock comes in six different colors: black, dark blue, dark green, dark red, metallic gray, and soft gold.

What I liked about the Lexon Nomaday Lock

A more secure way to secure your belongings

The Nomaday was my first venture into the world of fingerprint locks and so far I’m pretty satisfied. Aesthetically, it's chic and small enough to put in a small bag. I put the lock on my backpack as I walked around London, and it didn’t look clunky or out of place. Instead, the lock looked like a bulkier keychain. The perfect accessory to my boring backpack. Plus, the metal the lock is made of provides good durability, so I didn't need to worry about it falling off.

From the beginning, the Nomaday was simple to set up. The instructions are clearly illustrated in the manual; all you need to do is press and hold your finger against the lock. After holding your finger there for a couple of seconds and pushing down the top of the lock, your fingerprint will be registered for use. A long beep will play that will signify that setup is complete.

Another great aspect about the lock is the long battery life. After an hour and a half charge using the provided USB-C cord, your lock will be charged for a full year according to Lexon. I’ve only had the Nomaday lock for a couple of weeks, so I can’t confidently say that it won’t randomly die on you, but other reviews I've read seem to support the device featuring a long-lasting battery.

What I didn’t like about the Lexon Nomaday Lock

A high price for mid-level quality

So far, I haven’t had many complaints about the Nomaday lock. That said, one thing I’ve noticed is that it can sometimes have trouble reading fingerprints, especially when dealing with a hand that's a bit moist or sweaty. After a day of walking around in the sun, my hands tended to moisten, so it took a little bit for the lock to recognize my fingerprint.

According to other reviews on Amazon, the top of the lock is pretty easy to break. One reviewer attempted breaking the lock with their shoe and successfully did so after two tries, so if someone is determined to steal your stuff they may be able to do so without much effort. Being that the lock is $50, I’d hoped it would be a little more durable than that.

Should you buy the Lexon Nomaday Lock?

I really enjoy the Nomaday Lock so far, and I’d recommend it for anyone looking for a simple way to protect their belongings. That being said, if you’re planning on using it to protect extremely valuable items, I would recommend investing in a higher quality lock. However, the Nomaday gets the job done for securing backpacks or lockers in hostel dorms.