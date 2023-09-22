Amazon/Pocket-lint Renpho Smart Scale $20 $35 Save $15 Save 43 per cent on the Renpho smart scale and get an in-depth report on your body composition along with 12 other measurements. $20 at Amazon

Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or simply seeking to gain more health insights, some of the best smart scales can tell you a ton about your body. From BMI to weight and so much more, they can prove beneficial when making conscious health choices in your daily routine. While they can be pricey, you don’t have to spend a ton to get a top-rated scale. After all, right now the Renpho smart scale just dropped to only $20, saving you $15.

Why the Renpho smart scale is worth your money

The Renpho smart scale can measure not only your weight and BMI (body mass index), but 11 other different body measurements, so you can have detailed insights to your health. With a clear, bright red LED display, you’ll get an accurate reading within .2 of your total weight thanks to four weighing sensors fixed to the tempered glass.

Additionally, the scale is equipped with anti-slip grips, so you won’t have to worry about the scale moving around when you're getting a quick measurement. And, unlike many smart scales out there, you can have an unlimited amount of users on this device thanks to the Renpho app.

The app features cross compatibility alongside many of your favorite apps, including MyFitnessPal, Google Fit, Apple Health, and Samsung Health, so you can get a comprehensive, detailed health panel right from your phone. Plus, it has over 300,000 ratings with an average of 4.7-stars, so you know that if that many people love it, you’re getting a high quality smart scale for your home.

Right now, it’s on sale for $20, and there’s an extra $2 coupon to bring the total cost down to $18. This is the lowest price we've seen on this smart scale, so we recommend adding it to your cart sooner rather than later to score these great savings.