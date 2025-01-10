Summary Unlike with some other streaming platforms, Spotify is third-party app friendly.

As a result, there are a number of useful tools and plugins available for you to tap into as a Spotify user.

Here are some of the most useful, and arguably lesser-known, things you can do with your Spotify account.

In its early days, Spotify was an exciting product -- the ability to stream millions of musical tracks without the need to purchase and sync digital files felt like a revelation for its time.

Things have changed, however, and these days it's the norm to subscribe to music streaming services. Competition from the likes of Apple Music , YouTube Music , Amazon Music , and others is increasingly fierce, as well.

Spotify's user interface and feature set has remained somewhat stagnant over time, and the service can sometimes feel stale as a result. Thankfully, it's possible to connect your Spotify account credentials to third-party services -- here are four apps that might greatly enhance your jam out sessions.

Related Ditch Spotify and relive your iPod glory days with offline Android music players Tired of advertisements, data costs, and recurring subscription fees? Seek refuge with one of these old-school offline music players for Android.

1 Discover new music, Tinder style

Swipe left, swipe right... you get the idea

Your changes have been saved Swipefy for Spotify Swipefy provides a novel swipe-based interaction model for discovering new music through Spotify. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

What do you get when you mix together Tinder 's swipe-based dating app interface, and a music streaming service ? The answer, as it turns out, exists in the form of Swipefy for Spotify. By connecting your account credentials to this unique app, you're suddenly able to swipe left and right to discover new music tracks.

What do you get when you mix together Tinder's swipe-based dating app interface, and a music streaming service?

Swipefy is free to download and install, though you'll need to dish out money on a recurring basis to access the service's 'pro' suite of features. These premium additions include a more advanced algorithm, unlimited playlist syncing, more tuning options, custom app icons, and more.

Related How to start a podcast on Spotify Sit down with a mic and start telling everyone what you think.

2 Skip the wait on December's Spotify Wrapped

Keep tabs on your Spotify streaming habits year-round

Your changes have been saved stats.fm for Spotify Music App stats.fm for Spotify, formerly known as Spotistats, is an app that provides insights and analytics into your various music streaming habits. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Each and every December, Spotify conducts its annual Wrapped feature , which serves as a year-in review of sorts for tracking your music streaming habits. However, if you're interested in keeping track on your musical metrics all throughout the year, the company doesn't provide a lot in the way of usage data to sift through.

Once you've connected the app to your Spotify account, your screen is instantly populated with an assortment of stats, figures, and charts.

That's where stats.fm, formerly known as Spotistats, comes in. Once you've connected the app to your Spotify account, your screen is instantly populated with an assortment of stats, figures, and charts. stats.fm is a free service, though a premium version is available which unlocks an ad-free experience, lifetime streaming history metrics, and more.

Related 5 reasons I broke up with Spotify, and the streamer that won me over instead You don't want to sleep on YouTube Premium Music, especially when it's so much better than a certain black and green streamer.

3 Be among the first to stream new singles

Stay in-the-know about what your favorite artists are up to

Your changes have been saved Crabhands By connecting your Spotify account to Crabhands, you can stay up to date with all the new releases from your favorite artists and bands. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

By default, Spotify provides a rudimentary 'following' system for keeping up-to-date with new song releases by your favorite artists. If you want something with a little extra kick, then Crabhands is the way to go. The app interfaces directly with your Spotify account, populating your screen with new releases, upcoming album launch dates, and more.

Crabhands offers a week-long free trial period, after which the service requires a recurring subscription fee to continue accessing. If you're a big music lover, then Crabhands is an excellent option to consider.

If you aren't a Spotify user, an alternative music release radar service exists in the form of MusicHarbor, which is available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices.

4 Effortlessly stream while browsing the web

Multitask like a champ, and ditch Spotify's slow desktop app in the process

Your changes have been saved Spotify on Browser: A mini Spotify player A simple-yet-useful browser extension that makes it easy to stream your Spotify library while browsing the web. See at Google See at Microsoft See at Mozilla

There are a number of web browser extensions out there that make it easy to connect to Spotify via a mini-player interface. My personal favorite of the bunch is the free and open source Spotify on Browser extension. The tool is lightweight and free of fluff, and it's available across Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox.

Sure, you can just as well get away with using Spotify's dedicated PC app, but where's the fun in that?

Sure, you can just as well get away with using Spotify's dedicated PC app, but where's the fun in that? With Spotify on Browser, there's no need to deal with any additional apps running in the background -- the tool relies on official Spotify APIs as opposed to piggybacking off of Spotify for desktop.