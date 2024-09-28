Key Takeaways 2024 has great new horror films, but old classics like Halloween are must-watch.

Discover less-known horror favorites like Deep Rising and The Battery for a diverse scare selection.

Movies like Psycho Goreman offer a unique mix of gore and sweetness, perfect for Halloween.

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's time to binge-watch scary movies .

2024 has seen some great new horror films hit theaters, like Longlegs, Cuckoo, and Night Swim, but Halloween is a time when it's great to watch old classics. Of course, there are only so many movies to watch once you make it through the must-watch classics like Halloween , Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Conjuring movies.

So, we've rounded up some of our less-heralded favorites that you might not have heard of. This eclectic collection of is sure to have at least one film you've never seen before while offering a little something for everyone, no matter what types of scares you like.

1 Deep Rising

A cruise ship heist goes horribly wrong

Deep Rising

Treat Williams stars as the captain of a ship that's been hired to meet up with a state-of-the-art luxury crew ship, but when they arrive they find that all the guests on the ship have mysteriously vanished. As they investigate the ship, they learn that something else boarded the ship before them.

2 The Battery

A haunting indie zombie movie