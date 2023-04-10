Lenovo has been super busy of late. The company has had a flurry of announcements since the beginning of the year with CES giving us devices like the ThinkPhone and the Lenovo Tab Extreme, while Mobile World Congress revealed a rollable laptop concept and the IdeaPad Duet 3i, among others.

That wasn't all it had up its sleeve though, with mid-March seeing the launch of a couple of gaming laptops, one in the Legion range and another in a new gaming sub-brand called LOQ. It also refreshed its Yoga series of notebooks though, with an upgraded Yoga Slim 6 - which is called the Yoga Slim 7 in the US - and that's the model we are focusing on here. Here are our first impressions of the Yoga Slim 6, or Slim 7, depending on where you are based.

Lenovo / Pocket-lint Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 First impressions The Lenovo Slim 6 / Slim 7 has a lot to love based on our first impressions. We love the solid aluminium build quality, there are plenty of ports available and from what we have experienced so far, you get a decent sized display within a portable format. See at Lenovo

Design

312 x 221 x 14.9mm, 1.31kg

Aluminium, Storm Grey and Misty Grey

The Yoga Slim 6 - or Yoga Slim 7 if you're reading this inside of North America - has a lovely slim and portable design. It offers a solid and premium finish thanks to the aluminium build and it's nice and lightweight based on our first impressions of picking it up and spinning it around to see it from every angle.

6 Images

Close

We got our hands on the Storm Grey model, though there is also a Misty Grey option too. The Storm Grey is great however, and lovely in the flesh, as well as sturdy on its feet. On the base, there's a slim foot that spans the width of the device to keep it secure when you're working on it, adding to the solid build quality.

The lid of the Yoga Slim 6 is completely flat, similar to what the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) offers, though the top edge isn't entirely straight, with a small notch, or lip, that houses the camera when you open it up. The lid opens entirely - something the MacBook Air doesn't do, allowing you to have the base and lid completely flat.

Branding is minimal, with a colour-matched subtle Yoga logo on the right of the lid when closed and a small Lenovo logo in the top left corner. You'll also find a small Lenovo logo on the base when the Yoga Slim 6 is open, but that's it so it's certainly not overkill.

On the right edge, you'll find a power button, along with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack, while the left edge features a USB 4.0 port, HDMI 2.1 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.

The keyboard, which was lovely to type on based on our initial tapping, is flanked by speakers either side, while a seemingly responsive trackpad is positioned below.

Display

14-inch, three options

Up to 2880 x 1880 resolution

IPS LCD or OLED

Open up the Yoga Slim 6 and you’ll find yourself with a 14-inch screen with a Full HD Webcam at the top that is housed within that notch we mentioned above. There's a camera shutter for an extra level of privacy, and it sits partly within the slim bezel surrounding the screen.

The finish of the camera housing is a little plasticky in comparison to the rest of the build quality of the Yoga Slim 6 (Slim 7) - it's not within the glass of the screen like you'd find on some laptops, but we appreciate the privacy shutter so we will forgive this.

There are three different options when it comes to the display, ranging from a Full HD+ resolution to a 2.8K resolution so it will depend on which one you opt for as to what specifications you'll find yourself with.

The top-of-the-range model has a 2800 x 1800 pixel resolution and it offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It's an IPS LCD panel, as is the 2.2K model, though the Full HD+ model opts for an OLED display. All have a matte finish and all offer Blue Light Certification, as well as support for Dolby Vision.

The 2.8K model has a 400 nit brightness - a little lower than the MacBook Air (M2, 2022)'s 500 nit offering - and it has 100 per cent sRGB. Based on our first impressions, the top-of-the-range screen is nice and bright and offers ample detail but this is something we will test properly in our full review. Overall, the Yoga models are some of our favourites though so we have high hopes for this one.

Hardware and performance

AMD Ryzen R7-7840U or AMD Ryzen R5-7540U processors

8/16GB RAM, 512GB/1TB storage

Wi-Fi 6/Wi-Fi 6E

Under the hood of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 are AMD Ryzen processors. Again, like the display, you have a couple of options here. You can opt for the AMD Ryzen R7-7840U or the AMD Ryzen R5-7540U. Both variants offer AMD Radeon Graphics and both come with 8GB of 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

When it comes to storage, options are 512GB or 1TB, while other hardware specifications to note include support for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, along with Bluetooth 5.1. We weren't able to test the performance during our short amount of time with the Yoga Slim 6 but we will be sure to this when we come to our full review.

In terms of sound, Dolby Atmos is supported and there are two 2W speakers on board. There is also a 60/65W battery running the show, but like performance, this isn't something we could test during our hands on so for now, it's unclear how long you will get out of this device.

The Yoga Slim 6 runs on Windows 11, meaning it offers access to all the features that come with the Windows operating system. We have a separate feature dedicated to all things Windows 11 that you can read for more on what you can expect if you aren't familiar with it.

First impressions

The Lenovo Slim 6 has a lot to love based on our first impressions. We love the solid aluminium build quality, there are plenty of ports available and from what we have experienced so far, you get a decent sized display within a portable format.

We have yet to test the performance of the Yoga Slim 6 so we will reserve any judgement on hardware until we have seen and experienced this device in full, but we have plenty of enthusiasm from what we've seen so far.