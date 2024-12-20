Summary A leaked image shows off a new laptop from Lenovo with a rollable display.

The exact specifications of it are unknown, but it could be revealed at CES in 2025.

Lenovo first teased the laptop in 2022, and showed it off at MWC 2023. It could finally be ready for release next year.

What you think and know about laptops might be about to change.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared images of what could be Lenovo's next major laptop release on his new substack. The photos show a Lenovo laptop with a rollable display that extends upwards and downwards. Blass claims the laptop is a sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook Plus.

The laptop's exact specifications are unknown, but it could be officially revealed at CES 2025 in January. At first glance, the laptop appears to look normal, but with the press of a button, its display can extend upwards. You can check out the laptop in the leaked images below.

A concept of the laptop was shown off in 2023

It could be extremely useful for multitasking

This isn't the first time we've seen a "rolling laptop" from Lenovo. The company showed off a concept of one back at MWC 2023 and teased it in 2022. Almost two years later, it seems Lenovo might be ready to ship it to market. Based on the leaked images posted by Blass, the laptop will be handy for multitasking.

In the image above, you can see the top half of the display being used to participate in a conference call, while the bottom half is used to go through a PowerPoint presentation. As someone who relies on a dual monitor desktop setup daily for work, I think I would find a rollable display on a laptop quite convenient.

The rollable display seems more practical for everyday use, and I like that it can still look like a normal laptop.

This isn't the first time Lenovo has dabbled in laptops with extended displays either. Lenovo already has the Yoga Book 9i available, which is a dual-screen laptop with a foldable display. Based on the leaked images from Blass, I can already say I prefer the rollable display over the folding display the Yoga Book 9i has. The rollable display seems more practical for everyday use, and I like that it can still look like a normal laptop. Hopefully, we'll find out more about the laptop soon from Lenovo at CES 2025.