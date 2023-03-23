Lenovo has unveiled its 8th generation of Legion Slim series gaming laptops which focus on bringing gaming horsepower to a portable chassis.

There are five options in total, the 16-inch Legion Slim 7 / 7i and Legion Slim 5 / 5i, along with an all-new 14-inch Legion Slim 5, for ultimate portability.

As usual, both AMD and Intel CPU options are available, with the "i" in the model name denoting which models have Intel processors.

The new Slim 7 series can be configured with up to an Intel i9 13900H or AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, along with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card.

It can be configured with up to 32GB of 5600MHz dual-channel DDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

There's a 99.99Whr battery and it can be charged 70 per cent in just 30 minutes thanks to Super Rapid Charge tech.

It comes with a 230W wall adapter in the box, but can also be charged with USB-C Power Delivery at up to 140W speeds - handy for when you're on the go, if you have a suitable power bank.

Lenovo

The screen is a 240Hz IPS panel with a WQXGA resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and can output up to 500 nits.

If you need more pixels, this can be bumped up to a 3.2K resolution IPS display with a 165Hz variable refresh rate.

The 8th gen Slim 7 laptops start at just 2KG, which is exceptionally light for such a powerful gaming machine, and the chassis is less than 20mm thick.

The Slim 5 series comes in two varieties, depending on your GPU choice. Surprisingly, both are thicker than the Slim 7. With up to an RTX 4050 you'll be looking at a 21.9mm thickness, and that bumps up to 25.2mm with up to an RTX 4070.

Elsewhere, hardware options remain the same, but the battery drops to 80Whr whilst retaining the same quick charge functionality.

Another differentiator is the RGB backlighting on the keyboard, you get proper per-key adjustment on the Slim 7 series, but only four lighting zones on the Slim 5 models.

Release dates vary depending on the specification, the Legion Slim 7, 7i and 5i will launch first in May 2023, with the Slim 5 following in June.

The 14-inch Legion Slim 5 is still a while away from release, you'll be able to get your hands on that in September 2023.

As with all configurable laptops, there's a broad spectrum of pricing depending on your selected components, but it starts at €1,349 for the 16-inch Slim 5.