Valve Valve Steam Deck The Steam Deck remains the default choice in the PC gaming handheld market, although it's now no longer the freshest device on the hardware side.

Windows Report / Lenovo Lenovo Legion Go The Legion Go isn't official yet, but it looks like a real competitor with some unique touches and detachable controllers - it's one to watch.

The Lenovo Legion Go isn't official yet, but leaked images have given us a clear idea of what it's going to look like - and it's going to be a direct competitor for Valve's Steam Deck.

While we don't have official specs for the Legion Go, the heavily rumoured details we do have make it possible to start working out how it'll compare to the biggest name in portable PC gaming - so that's exactly what we've done.

Price, specs and availability

Only one of these two handhelds is actually available - that's the Steam Deck, obviously, so there are still plenty of details that we're waiting for from Lenovo - but here's how things stand for now.

The Legion Go is set to have a bigger display and a more powerful processor than the Steam Deck; the latter of those is no surprise since it's coming out at a point when the Steam Deck has been available for a long while.

We don't have any confirmed pricing for the Legion Go, but with images leaking and specs being heavily rumoured we're assuming that it won't be a huge amount longer before we hear from Lenovo officially about the device.



Valve Steam Deck Lenovo Legion Go Dimensions 11.73 x 4.6 x 1.93 inches (298 x 117 x 49 mm) Unconfirmed Brand Valve Lenovo Chipset AMD Zen 2 APU/8 RDNA 2 CUs AMD Phoenix Headset Compatibility 3.5mm, Bluetooth 3.5mm confirmed Display 7-inch IPS 8-inch

In the absence of proper specs for the Legion Go, we're not yet going to compare exact power output or graphical capabilities - that will have to wait for more details on questions like the device's RAM, internal memory, resolution and more.

Steam Deck vs Lenovo Legion Go: Design and display

One area where we are able to make some proper comparisons is on the design front - in August 2023 there was a big leak of images of the Legion Go, showing it off from basically all angles.

While this falls short of giving us exact dimensions for the handheld, it gives us plenty to work with since we know that its display is apparently going to be 8 inches in size.

WindowsReport / Lenovo

The Legion Go looks like it will be pretty similar to the Steam Deck in terms of thickness, both packing in plenty of computing behind the display in the main body of the handheld.

The Steam Deck is one integrated unit, with control sticks and buttons laid out around it, but the Legion Go takes things in a quite different direction, opting to ape the Nintendo Switch by having detachable controllers.

These two control units host many of the same controls as the Steam Deck, including a trackpad on the right-hand one, and various extra buttons on their backs and sides to give you more options.

WindowsReport / Lenovo

The Steam Deck's 7-inch display has some decent bezels to it, which Lenovo seems to have managed to improve on from these images, along with the jump in size. We don't know what display tech the Legion Go will use but the Steam Deck has an IPS display.

Steam Deck vs Lenovo Legion Go: Controls

The layout of controls is a little different between the two handhelds, too. The Steam Deck has a layout that sees both analog sticks sit at the same height, whereas the Legion Go uses an asymmetric setup.

Pocket-lint

The Steam Deck also has two trackpads, one on each side of the display - from the images we've seen, the Legion Go looks like it'll only have one.

Meanwhile, the Steam Deck's overall control sections are a lot wider and chunkier than the Legion Go's, with the latter squeezings things into a narrower slice of real estate.

Both handhelds have buttons on the back of the control grips for more options, while the Legion Go appears to have some novel options including a hidden-away scroll wheel near the right trigger.

Steam Deck vs Lenovo Legion Go: Operating system

Part of what makes the Steam Deck easy to use is that it runs on custom software - essentially a modified version of Linux that can run Steam and games that you buy through Steam (although not all of them).

This limits the ecosystem a little but also ensures that the user experience is pretty smooth and curated.

By contrast, the Legion Go is rumoured to be following in the footsteps of the ASUS Rog Ally by running Windows 11, widening things out massively.

From our testing of the ROG Ally this can sometimes be a hindrance as much as a help, since using a tiny PC without a keyboard can be pretty fiddly when updates are needed or things go wrong.

That said, it also means almost anything will be able to run on the Legion Go if it has Windows 11 compatibility - which is a huge plus.

Pocket-lint

Steam Deck vs Lenovo Legion Go: Price

Valve makes multiple versions of the Steam Deck, with improvements to storage and the display as optional up-sells for those who want the most impressive possible version of its device. This list of options comprises the 64GB version for £349/$399, the 256GB model for £459/$529 and the 512GB model for £569/$649.

Valve also now sells refurbished versions of the Steam Deck that it offers with a one-year guarantee for substantially discounted prices.

The Legion Go isn't official yet, so it still has a major question mark hanging over it where pricing is concerned - but also when it comes to versions.

We'd assume that there might be different tiers on offer for those who want more storage or other upgrades, but we won't know about this until Lenovo unveils the Legion Go.

Steam Deck vs Lenovo Legion Go: Which is right for you?

For now, this is a simple question to answer - since the Steam Deck is the only one of the two that you can buy right now, if you're feeling impatient it's the obvious pick for those who want a PC gaming portable.

It works like a charm and has had a pretty huge and immediate impact on the market for good reason, inspiring imitators and innovators already. That said, while it's not long in the tooth, it's also no longer cutting-edge in some ways.

Pocket-lint Valve Steam Deck Editor's Choice An excellent PC gaming handheld, the Steam Deck is a great buy to this day, and unlike the Legion Go you can get it right now. See at Steam

However fantastic the Steam Deck is, though, the Legion Go looks like a really interesting competitor that's only just over the horizon and could be announced any time now. It's likely to be a bit more powerful and has a bigger display, which means that those who want to be on the bleeding edge could possibly stand to wait a little to see how it stacks up more fully.