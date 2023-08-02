Lenovo is apparently considering making its own move in the handheld PC gaming market - an area that was once the preserve of enthusiasts only, but is now thriving.

With the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally as prominent competitors, the Lenovo Legion Go (as it's apparently called) will need to stand out. Here are all the details we know about.

The Legion Go was only first discussed in a report from Windows Central right at the end of July 2023, and while there are a couple of juicy details in it, there's no real substance as far as a release date for the device is concerned.

Given that ASUS already has the ROG Ally out and available, and that the Steam Deck has now been out for some time, we'd imagine that Lenovo would be keen to get its own device on the market sooner rather than later, but whether than means late 2023 or early 2024 is anyone's guess at this point.

Lenovo Legion Go design

Another area that hasn't really been fleshed out with many details yet is the Legion Go's design, although there are some fairly safe assumptions to be made on this front.

Before those, though, is one key part of Windows Central's report - that the Legion Go is currently planned to have an 8-inch screen, which is a nice upgrade on the Steam Deck and ROG Ally's 7-inch displays.

This will obviously have a likely knock-on effect on the deisgn of the handheld overall, which will need to accommodate that larger screen, so you can start to build a picture in your mind's eye of a fairly chunky device.

Like most handheld PC options, we'd expect it to pack in a twin-stick control scheme with a controller-like button layout, and it will be interesting to see whether Lenovo tries to incorporate any extra control options like the trackpads on the Steam Deck, or indeed any rear buttons and extra triggers.

Lenovo Legion Go rumoured specs

Because it hasn't been officially confirmed or unveiled in any way by Lenovo, we don't have any confirmed specs for what will power the Legion Go under the hood.

However, that Windows Central report has one more juicy bit of information to divulge - namely, that the Legion Go is expected to use a slimline AMD processor as its main chipset.

This will apparently be from AMD's Phoenix lineup, and means that the handheld is heavily likely to run Windows as its operating system, just like the ROG Ally.

This doesn't give us a firm grounding on which to predict performance or resolution, or anything like that, since we don't know nearly enough about the device to build out a full picture, but it does round out our impression of the Legion Go.

Principally, it sounds like it's likely to be pretty similar to the ROG Ally, albeit with a bigger display, and it'll be interesting to see how it compared in terms of dimensions and precise specs when and if Lenovo does actually unveil it.