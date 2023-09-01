Windows gaming handhelds are having a bit of a moment, spurred on by the popularity of Valve's Steam Deck. The latest brand to try its hand at the segment is Lenovo, and it has taken a pretty novel approach.

The Lenovo Legion Go adopts a Nintendo Switch-inspired form factor, with removable controllers that snap onto each side of the Window-based tablet. It's an interesting idea, with plenty of potential. I got the chance to have a quick play with it at IFA 2023, and here's how I got on.

WindowsReport / Lenovo Lenovo Legion Go First impressions The Lenovo Legion Go is a unique and innovative approach to the Windows gaming handheld. We'll need to test further before we deliver our verdict, but our first impressions are very positive.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Legion Go is expected to launch in October 2023 starting at a price of $699 / €799. This makes it around $50 more expensive than the top-of-the-line Steam Deck, and on par with the impressive Ryzen Z1 Extreme-powered Asus ROG Ally.

The Legion Go is also available with the Z1 Extreme chip, but it wasn't made clear if this price is for a lower-spec model. The words "up to" in the spec sheet certainly imply that other processors will feature in the lineup.

Design

Dimensions: 299x131x41mm (controllers attached)

Weight: 854g (controllers attached)

2x USB-C, 3.5 headphone/mic port

The Legion Go is comparable in size to the Valve Steam Deck, but it's noticeably heavier. Still, it feels great in the hand, with ergonomic controllers and a balanced weight distribution. It comes bundled with a nice hard-shell carrying case to keep it safe while travelling.

There's a kickstand built-in to the rear of the device which allows it to be propped up on a desk and used with either the included controllers or an input device of your choosing. Of course, the display is a touch screen, so you can use it as a Windows tablet if you wish to do so.

The controllers feel reassuringly sturdy when attached, and they're very quick to remove. It took a bit of fiddling at first, but there's a knack to it, and once you understand the process they can be attached and removed in a matter of seconds.

The controllers have hall-effect joysticks, so you needn't worry about stick drift as you might with a Switch, and they're encircled by RGB LED rings for some extra flair. The ABXY buttons feel a lot like an Xbox controller, while the D-pad has clicky tactile switches, as do the shoulder buttons. On the right, there's a multi-touch trackpad for navigating the OS, but you can also use the joysticks and the touchscreen,

Around the back, there are analogue triggers with a good amount of travel, along with no less than 6 assignable grip buttons. Interestingly, these grip buttons are positioned differently on each side, which will take some getting used to, but there's a good reason for it.

The Legion Go benefits from something called FPS mode, which allows you to detach the right-hand controller and use it as a vertical mouse. There's a puck included in the box that snaps onto the base to give it some stability, and the optical sensor is activated by a switch on the controller.

The idea is that it will give you a competitive advantage for first-person shooter titles, and while it might not be as comfortable as a traditional mouse, I'd take it over joystick controls any day of the week, It's much more precise, and an ingenious use case for the removable controller.

Display and speakers

144Hz 8.8” QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS; 16:10

97% DCI-P3 / 500nits / 83%AAR

2 x 2W Speakers, dual-array near-field microphone

The Legion Go packs an impressive display, with a higher resolution and refresh rate than much of its competition. A 500-nit output might not sound like a lot, by today's standards, but in practice, it performs well and it didn't struggle to compete with the sunlight streaming in through the demo room windows.

In my brief time with the device, I wasn't able to properly discern the performance of the display, but on paper, it's one of the most impressive displays to feature on a gaming handheld so far. The touch screen was also extremely responsive, and I found it very easy to navigate Windows and use the on-screen keyboard, which isn't always true of touch-based Windows devices.

The speakers are another area that will have to wait for our full review, what I heard sounded decent, but it's impossible to properly gauge acoustic performance in a busy demo room full of others doing the same. It's worth noting, though, that there's a dedicated 3.5mm headphone socket, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, so you won't be short of audio options if you decide to pick one up.

Performance

Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with AMD RDNA Graphics

16GB 7500Mhz LPDDR5X on board

256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242

49.2Wh battery with Super Rapid Charge

The demo unit was loaded up with PowerWash Simulator and Hot Wheels Unleashed, neither are games that I'm too familiar with, and we weren't allowed to run benchmarks at the show, so the real performance data will have to wait. I was able to glean some information from my demonstration, though.

Hot Wheels Unleashed was running at 2560 x 1600 on high settings with AMD FSR disabled and the gameplay was buttery smooth. The fans were audible, but they didn't sound like a jet taking off, which is a good sign - again this is something that's hard to judge in such an environment, though.

The triggers felt great for racing, with enough travel to properly modulate your speed and just the right amount of tension required to activate them. The joysticks provided a touch less resistance than I'm used to, but they're easy to adapt to and plenty comfortable.

I used PowerWash Simulator to try out the FPS mode, and while it's slightly unusual, it works as intended. Ideally, you'll need to be seated at a desk, with the Legion Go propped up on its kickstand, and then you can use the left controller to move and the right controller to aim - just as you would with a gaming mouse.

It's a weird position to game in, and feels more akin to using a flight simulator joystick than your typical keyboard and mouse setup, but I can confidently say my aim was better in FPS mode - and that's the goal, after all.

First impressions

While it's far too early to judge the performance and value of the Legion Go, it's certainly captured my imagination. There's loads of potential with this Switch-like form factor, and I'm really glad to see Lenovo thinking outside of the box with novel ideas like the FPS mouse mode.

As for the true capabilities, the battery life and how reliable it is, those remain a mystery, for now. Keep an eye out for our full review in the near future, because I'm already itching for another go with it.