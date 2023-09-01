Key Takeaways Gaming laptops have traditionally been bulky and made from plastic, but Lenovo's new Legion 9i breaks the mold with a slim design and premium materials like forged carbon and recycled aluminium.

Despite its slimness, the Legion 9i packs impressive hardware, including an Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Lenovo promises that thermals won't be an issue due to its hybrid cooling system.

The Legion 9i also boasts features like a high-capacity battery, dual Harman speakers, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and a high-resolution display with a high refresh rate.

I've never been a huge fan of gaming laptops, in my eyes it has always made more sense to have a nice desktop system at home and a slim and light ultra-portable laptop for computing on the go.

That's not to say there aren't incredibly impressive gaming laptops on the market, but there has never been one that could convince me that it's worth carrying such a bulky machine on a regular basis.

Then there's also the fact that most of them are made from plastic, sometimes with quite garish designs, and that's not exactly appealing when the price tags are in the thousands.

Of course, some gaming laptops are built with portability in mind, but there are usually some big compromises made to achieve this slimness. Whether it's the use of a low-spec GPU or some severe throttling of the performance.

When you're buying a machine for gaming, you want the best performance you can get, and that usually means a hefty thick machine that you'll be hesitant to carry from the living room to your bedroom, let alone lug around in a backpack while travelling.

For all these reasons, ultrabooks have always made more sense to me. And they're great for getting your work done, but what about when you want to run Baldurs Gate 3? In that scenario, they're far from ideal.

Lenovo has just announced the Legion 9i gaming laptop, and it makes an excellent first impression. It's extremely powerful, sporting up to an Intel Core i9 13980HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU along with up to 64GB of 5600Mhz DDR5 and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. But despite, that, it weighs in at just 2.58kg and is pretty slim, for a gaming laptop at least.

This is partially achieved through the use of materials like forged carbon, which covers the lid. Not only is it an extremely strong and light material, but it gives the laptop a very distinctive look, and due to the way it's manufactured, no two laptops will look exactly the same. Of course, being a gaming machine, there's plenty of RGB lighting, the most LEDs Lenovo has ever put on one of its laptops, in fact. The rest of the chassis is made from recycled aluminium, there's no cheap-feeling plastics here - even the keyboard has ceramic keycaps!

So with monstrous hardware in a slim chassis, we can probably expect thermal throttling, right? If Lenovo's marketing is to be believed, that won't be the case.

The Legion 9i should be capable of a 230W TDP and 150W for the RTX 4090 alone. This is achieved with a new hybrid cooling system developed with Cooler Master that integrates liquid cooling with vapour chambers to keep everything cool under pressure.

While I saw the laptop in person, I haven't been able to put it through its paces just yet. So take these claims with a grain of salt, but there's great promise here, to say the least.

Elsewhere, the laptop features a 99.9Wh battery, dual Harman speakers with Nahemic tuning, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and up to a 3.2K Mini LED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100 per cent Adobe sRGB coverage.

It's probably the most enticing gaming laptop that I've come across, but, as you might expect, it doesn't come cheap. Prices start at €4499 when it launches in October. I might be ready to make the switch, but I'm not sure my wallet is.