Laptops from Lenovo's Yoga Slim series have been among our favourites for a number of years now, and they're set to get even better in 2023.

Lenovo has announced updates to the popular Yoga Slim 7 and Yoga Slim 6 models, as well as a refreshed convertible Yoga 7.

The 8th gen Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 has a 14.5-inch screen with up to a 3K PureSight OLED display for vivid, sharp and immersive details.

It's powered by AMD's Ryzen 7000 series processors, which Lenovo says will be ideal for creative workloads like photo editing on the go.

As usual, portability is at the forefront of the design and the Yoga Slim 7 is just 13.9mm thick.

A newly designed keyboard and a larger touchpad will make it a delight to work on, while six speakers and two subwoofers take the audio experience to the next level.

A crucial change, this year, is the jump to a 70 Whr battery pack. This will greatly improve battery life, as well as enable quick charging, with which you can expect 2 hours of use from just a 15-minute top-up.

The Yoga Slim 6 (also called the Lenovo Slim 7 in the US) comes in at 14 inches and can be configured with up to a 2.8K 120Hz IPS display.

It packs up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, along with up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 storage.

It's available in either Misty Grey or Storm Grey colourways and weighs in at just 1.31 KG.

The latest version of the Yoga 7 convertible comes in both 14 and 16-inch flavours with up to an AMD Ryzen 7000U or 13th gen Intel Core i7 processor.

You can select up to a 2.8K 90Hz touchscreen OLED panel, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of Gen 4 SSD storage.

The design has been refreshed with comfortable rounded edges, and the usual 360 hinge mechanism allows it to be used for a multitude of creative applications.

The Yoga 7 convertible will be landing first, expected in April, while the Yoga Slim 6 arrives in May, followed by the Yoga Slim 7 in June 2023. Prices start at €899 including taxes.