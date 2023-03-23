Lenovo has launched a new gaming sub-brand that will run alongside its Legion series as a more affordable entry point to Lenovo's gaming hardware.

The new brand is LOQ, which is pronounced "lock", and it launched today with a new laptop that's available in 15 and 16-inch sizes.

The new LOQ notebook can be configured with either AMD or Intel CPUs along with discreet graphics from Nvidia. Intel models are called 15IRH8 / 16IRH8, while AMD models go by 15APH8 / 16APH8

The laptop is highly configurable offering up to an Intel Core i7 13700H or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB laptop GPU.

You can select up to 16GB of 5600Mhz DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

All models feature a MUX switch that allows for switching between integrated graphics and the Nvidia GPU to enable better battery life during non-graphically intensive tasks.

Lenovo

There are four heat pipes and dual 85mm high-speed fans to keep things cool under pressure, while extra-large air intakes make sure that it stays quiet.

When it comes to the display, the max specification is a 16-inch 16:10 WQXGA panel with 165Hz VRR and a 350 nit brightness output.

There's a full-size signature Lenovo gaming keyboard present, with 1.5mm of key travel and anti-ghosting technology. Of course, being a gaming laptop, it has RGB backlighting with four zones.

The chassis comes in a Storm Grey colourway with subtle blue accents, it's been tested to military-grade durability standard 810H, so it should handle a few knocks with ease.

All models are expected to launch in Europe starting June 2023, however, the LOQ 15IRH8 (15-inch Intel) will launch slightly earlier in May 2023. Prices will vary depending on specifications but start at just €1099 including taxes.