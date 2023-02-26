Lenovo announced a number of products to its portfolio during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona including the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook.

Lenovo has announced a number of products to its portfolio during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, including several ThinkPads, and some additions to its IdeaPad models, one of which is the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook.

Following on from the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook that was revealed at CES in Vegas at the beginning of the year, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook features a 14-inch display with a few different options. There's a choice of a Full HD resolution IPS touchscreen with 300nits brightness, a Full HD screen with a 250nits brightness or a HD display with 250nits brightness.

At the top of the 14-inch screen - whatever display you choose, you'll find a 5-megapixel 1080p camera, which includes a physical privacy shutter - offering peace of mind for those that appreciate a hardware switch for cameras and microphones.

In addition to the physical shutter though, there is also a privacy key on the keyboard too, allowing for quick and convenient shutting off of the webcam - a little like Do Not Disturb keys and mute keys.

Two 2W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio tuning flank the keyboard of the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, while under the hood, there's a MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processor running the show. The processor is supported by a choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, and there are a number of ports, including a microSD card slot, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and a combo audio jack.

Elsewhere, there's a larger battery on board the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook with a promise of up to 13.5 hours, while Wi-Fi 6 is also supported and Bluetooth 5.2. The operating system is of course ChromeOS given it is a Chromebook, with features including Google Assistant, Google Play and Android Studio.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook measures 325.9 x 221.8 x 18.6mm, weighs from 1.3kg and it comes with a dual texture design to add some character. Colour options include Cloud Grey and Abyss Blue.

Availability is due to start in May 2023 and pricing is expected to start around €349.