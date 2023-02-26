Lenovo revealed a flurry of updates to its various laptop and 2-in-1 offerings during Mobile World Congress, including the IdeaPad Duet 3i.

Lenovo revealed a flurry of updates to its various laptop and 2-in-1 offerings during Mobile World Congress, including a couple of exciting additions to its IdeaPad range.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i joins the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook in the MWC line-up, bringing dual functionality in a slim and sleek package, easily converting between tablet, laptop and the optional pen mode. Yes, like the Microsoft Surface and Apple's iPad Pro offerings, the stylus is an added extra rather than included.

Star of the IdeaPad Duet 3i's show is the detachable 11.5-inch touchscreen display that offers a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, 100 per cent DCI-P3 for a vibrant color gamut and 400nits brightness.

The folio housing the keyboard is smart too, featuring a kickstand design for multiple viewing options, whilst also sliding down from the top to reveal the dual texture design, and having a specific section for easy access to the digital pen.

Under the hood, the IdeaPad Duet 3i runs on the Intel N-series processors - either the N200 or N100 - with Intel Integrated graphics and a choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage options are 128GB or 256GB, and there are two USB 3.2 Gen Type-1 ports, one of which is for power and data, while the other is fully functioning. You'll also find a 3.5mm audio jack and the power button has a fingerprint sensor built in, like the Apple iPad Air.

Lenovo

The IdeaPad Duet 3i has a 5-megapixel fixed focus sensor on the front, while the rear has an 8-megapixel auto focus sensor. There are also dual microphones on board, which help with features like Amazon Alexa, and you'll also find two 2W speakers with Dolby Audio.

Elsewhere, there's a 35.6Whr battery, which is an improvement on the previous model, offering up to 8.5 hours of 1080p video playback. You'll also find Bluetooth 5.1 and support for Wi-Fi 6.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i measures 271.3 x 172 x 8.95mm and the starting weight of the tablet alone is 697g, with the folio case weighing 450g. This isn't too dissimilar to the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch and its Magic Keyboard Case.

Available in Abyss Blue only, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i runs on Windows 11 and will be available from June 2023 with a starting price of €449.