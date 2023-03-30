Lenovo, a name that is more familiar to many for making those laptops that companies insist on giving out, has canceled its gaming phone business. The move comes after there were rumours that the business was no more and now the company has confirmed as much.

This of course means that there will be no more Legion phones, which is a shame for people who like their mobiles to be all about the games. There are still some out there though, with Asus about to announce its ROG Phone 7 on 13 April.

Gone but not forgotten

The rumours started when a supposed Lenovo employee claimed on social media that the Legion business had been closed down. Now, Android Authority has been able to get a response out of Lenovo itself, with a spokesperson confirming everyone's fears. The Legion brand is gone, although the statement does leave the slightest wiggle room for hopes that something else might replace it.

"Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation," the company's statement reads. "As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community."

That's less than ideal for a ton of reasons, not least for the people who worked on the Legion brand.

Those who are on the hunt for a new gaming-oriented phone will have to take a good hard look at the ROG Phone 7, but beyond that, the options are slim unless you're looking to just get the most powerful phone around.

If that's the case, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra are good bets, but we suspect neither will fill the void created by the loss of Legion.