Not everyone needs an expensive Macbook Pro or a souped-up gaming laptop to get through their day-to-day computing tasks. For the vast majority of people, a tablet or laptop that can reliably run a web browser is all they need. That's one of several things that makes Chromebooks so compelling. If you're looking for a Chromebook for your loved ones, Lenovo's versatile new 11-inch Chromebook Duet 11" (Gen 9) is still 30% off from Lenovo and Best Buy, knocking the 2-in-1 laptop's price down by over $100.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (Gen 9) is technically part of Google's Chromebook Plus program, which means it has access to AI-powered features and Google Gemini, along with remarkably flexible hardware. The Chromebook Duet 11" (Gen 9) has a detachable kickstand and keyboard that lets you use it fully as a laptop or as a ChromeOS tablet when neither of those pieces are connected. If you buy the Chromebook Duet 11" (Gen 9) directly from Lenovo, it'll come with a bundled stylus, too.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" can do a little bit of everything

Gemini, stylus support, and ChromeOS speed

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 11" (Gen 9) is the latest in a long line of ChromeOS laptop-tablet hybrids, and likely the very best. Sure, it only has a MediaTek chip, and a modest amount of RAM and storage, but that's all you need to run ChromeOS and juggle multiple tabs at once.

Since the device is part of the Chromebook Plus program, you'll also get a growing number of AI-powered features, too. That includes things like easy access to Google Gemini for asking questions, summarizing text, and analyzing documents, Magic Editor for removing and moving things around in photos, and live translation of YouTube videos and Zoom and Google Meet calls.

The version of the Chromebook Duet 11" sold directly by Lenovo includes 8GB of RAM and a stylus, which should make the device run more smoothly whether you're taking notes in tablet mode or editing spreadsheets in laptop mode. It normally costs $399.99, but comes in at $274.99 while the Black Friday deal is still available.

If you're looking to spend even less, you can also get the Chromebook Duet 11" for $269 from Best Buy. This model has only 4GB of RAM and doesn't include a stylus, but it should still work well if you need a device for browsing the web on the couch or taking notes in class. The dream of the Duet is its flexibility, and that applies regardless of its internal specs. If you compare chips or screens, it might look less powerful than an iPad Air or iPad Pro , but you'd be surprised how much a desktop-class web browser will let you do that a tablet operating system won't.