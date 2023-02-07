Lego has unveiled its rumoured Rivendell set - a tribute to a truly classic location from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit alike.

It's a pretty gorgeous one, too, covered in green and gold foliage and features three main sections throughout its 6,167 pieces, each showing a famed location from Peter Jackson's first trilogy of films.

You've got a big section comprised of Frodo's bedroom, where he wakes up to find Gandalf at last having failed to reunite with him in Bree. This joins on to Elrond's Study, where he and Gandalf discuss what they must do with the Ring.

Finally, the section ends with the Council Ring, where Elves, Men, Dwarves and Hobbits all join to discuss the fate of the ring, and where the Fellowship is forged.

The second section of the build offers up an intricate Elven tower, featuring statues of ancient warriors.

The last section gives us a bridge, gazebo and river - a few different flavours of location that you'll recognise from the films, including a romantic kiss between Arwen and Aragorn, and the eventual departure of the Fellowship.

It all looks incredibly detailed and accurate, with minifigures on hand for the entire Fellowship as well as various Elves scattered around the place tending to forges or just looking magisterial, as they're meant to.

As is now the default with Lego, this will all come at a price - the set is going to be available from Lego directly on 8 March 2023 after a couple of days of exclusivity for Lego VIP members, and it'll cost a whopping £429.99.

It will be very interesting to see if this is the start of a new golden age for Lego Lord of the Rings sets - given the lavish sets that have become available for the likes of Star Wars collectors in recent years.

After all, the popularity of Amazon's The Rings of Power means that a new wave of interest is likely to be washing over the franchise once more, and the continued reverence shown to Jackson's trilogy means there are plenty of eager fans regardless.