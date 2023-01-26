Lego has announced two new sets in its Star Wars helmets series. It has turned to the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars for the latest additions, with sets based on the headgear worn by Captain Rex and Clone Commander Cody in the TV show.

Both sets are being released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Clone Wars being added to the cinematic franchise. Star Wars: Attack of the Clones first hit cinemas in 2002 as the second film in the prequel trilogy. Its themes then continued as the cartoon series, The Clone Wars, which concluded in 2020 in the seventh and final season. However, many of the characters have since gone on to appear in other Star Wars shows and films - including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. All seven series are available on Disney+.

The Lego Star Wars Captain Rex helmet building set comes with 854 pieces and features the blue trim and range-finder of the captain of the 501st battalion.

Clone Commander Cody's helmet is recreated with 766 pieces and is striking with its orange detailing.

Lego

As well as the helmet itself, each set includes a mounting plinth and nameplate so the end build can be proudly displayed. This is the same as the other sets in the helmet series, including those of Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Din Djarin (The Mandalorian).

Princess Leia's Boushh bounty hunter helmet (from Return of the Jedi) will also be added to the collection soon - as a limited edition set.

The Captain Rex and Clone Commander Cody helmet sets will be available from 1 March priced at £59.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US. They can each be pre-ordered from Lego.com now (here in the UK, here in the US).

Lego also makes collectable helmet building sets based on the Marvel and DC superhero franchises, including Iron Man and Batman.