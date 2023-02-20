It probably didn't mean to, but Lego basically confirmed it's working on a Zelda-themed set by issuing YouTube takedowns on videos showing it.

There has been talk of Lego working on a new Zelda-themed set or two for a little while and the company now seems to have inadvertently confirmed it.

With images of an early version of a Zelda lego set appearing on YouTube, some creators have now started to report receiving takedown notices from Lego. Considering it seems unlikely that Lego would care if these leaks weren't of real Lego sets, the company has now essentially confirmed that they were legit all along.

VGC notes that the production timeline for getting a Lego set to market is around two years, so it's possible that this leaked version could change plenty before we can actually buy anything.

The legitimacy of the leak wasn't really in question even before Lego started throwing takedown notices around, however. The images shared were supposedly from an internal survey which also included other sets that were in an early stage of production. "This included a Lord of the Rings Rivendale set, which would be confirmed to be real only days later, lending to the legitimacy of the leaked Zelda images," VGC notes.

Lego and Nintendo aren't strangers, of course. The Lego Nintendo NES is pretty great, and it's far from being the only Nintendo-themed Lego set that you can buy. It now looks increasingly likely that we can expect Zelda to be joining the mix eventually, too.