Key Takeaways Microsoft is set to hold an event on 21 September, with the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 expected to be the highlights.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 will feature a 14.4-inch display with a 2400 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come with new Intel 'Raptor Lake' H chips, offering maximum clock speeds of 5.3GHz and 5.5GHz.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 will be equipped with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor from the Intel 'Alder Lake' U series. It will have a 12.45-inch display and is expected to be released in early October.

It might be easy to think that Apple is the only game in town right now with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro sucking all of the oxygen out of the room. But 2023 still has plenty to give what with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro still on the horizon. But before that, well, there's Microsoft.

Microsoft is set to hold an event on 21 September with the Surface Laptop Studio 2 expected to be the star of the show. The Surface Laptop Go 3 is also on the horizon, but it's the Laptop Studio 2 that's likely to be the more interesting of the two. And a new leak appears to have outed all of the key specifications ahead of Microsoft's event.

More than what's on the surface

The story comes after WinFuture shared details of the unconfirmed product including the specifications of the next big thing in Surface laptops.

The specifications are set to begin with the 14.4-inch display with its 2400 x 1600 resolution. It'll have a 120Hz refresh rate with support for PixelSense technology to offer stylus support, but it's on the inside that things get most interesting.

That starts with new chips. "Microsoft is converting the Surface Laptop Studio 2 to the new Intel 'Raptor Lake' H chips," WinFuture says via machine translation. "The Intel Core i7-13700H or the Core i7-13800H is installed," with both set to feature six high-performance cores and eight power-saving cores. The real difference is the maximum clock speeds that will be on offer - 5.3GHz and 5.5GHz, respectively.

The specifications continue, and there's more to look forward to including a new maximum RAM spec of 64GB for those who need the most headroom possible. That RAM is the LPDDR5X variety, while gamers can look forward to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of RAM at the top end of the spec list. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 8GB of RAM is also an option, while the Iris Xe integrated GPU is also available for people who don't need quite so much grunt.

In terms of availability, WinFuture believes that a 2 October release is in the cards based on information that it's received from European retailers.

Surface Laptop Go 3

There's another new product on the horizon in the form of the Surface Laptop Go 3, too. We're told to expect an "Intel Core i5-1235U, which is a SoC from the Intel 'Alder Lake' U series equipped with two high-performance and eight power-saving cores that run at up to 4.4 gigahertz 12th generation of core chips."

The display and other main specifications aren't expected to change from the Surface Laptop Go 2, meaning there will be a 12.45-inch display with a starting model featuring 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. WinFuture points to a similar early-October release window.