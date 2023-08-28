Key Takeaways Leaked images of the Sonos Move 2 confirm the portable speaker's handle and olive green color, with other colors expected to be announced.

The design remains similar to the original, but a dedicated volume slider is a nice addition, as confirmed by the leaked images.

The presence of a power button, Bluetooth button, microphone switch, and USB-C port can be seen on the back of the speaker.

There's been no shortage of rumours regarding the Sonos Move 2, and a new leak from MySmartPrice confirms everything we've heard so far. The leak shows off several photos of the upcoming portable speaker. Presumably, these images were meant to accompany the press release announcing the new hardware, but someone found them a little earlier than Sonos intended.

Looking at the first image above, you can see that it's very similar to the original photo leaked by The Verge a couple of weeks ago, though it's not identical. Both appear to be taken on a deck with similar-looking wood, meaning they could be part of the same photo shoot. Here's that original photo:

The Verge

The images confirm the handle on the back of the Sonos Move 2, which is a nice convenience for a portable speaker. It also confirms the olive green color that was previously rumoured, though we expect there to be other colors revealed as part of the official announcement. At the very least, we think a black model will be announced for people who don't like their tech to be too colorful.

Overall, the design of the Sonos Move 2 looks a lot like the original, but the dedicated volume slider is a welcomed addition. The leaked images seem to confirm the presence of said slider, which is a good thing. Around the speaker's back, we can see a power button, Bluetooth button, microphone switch, and the rumoured USB-C port.

It doesn't look like Sonos is reinventing the wheel with its new portable speaker, but the company looks to be making some smart upgrades that could make this a speaker worth keeping an eye on when it's officially announced in September.