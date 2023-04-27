Some might still be getting cosy with their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 handsets but that doesn't mean that we can't look forward to what comes next. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is already being heavily rumoured and a new leak claims to have all the details.

If this leak is correct there is plenty to get the teeth into, but not everyone is happy with what they see.

All the specs, but where's all the RAM?

This latest specs dump comes via Twitter leaker @TheGalox_ who has a bit of history with sharing Samsung foldable details. That being said, it's always worth keeping an open mind when reading these kinds of leaks. With that, let's take a look at what they reckon is going on inside Samsuing's next big foldable.

According to them, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a 7.6-inch internal display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. An external 6.2-inch display will also have the same 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. They also say that the new phone will be "brighter than the previous model" which is always a good thing if you use your phone outside.

On the inside of the phone, we're told to expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, likely one built especially for Samsung. That's expected to be paired with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

RAM? Well, the leaker says we should see 12GB of LPDDR5 memory in there, which has some people wishing that Samsung had gone the whole hog for 16GB. 12GB was used in the previous model and it's surely going to be enough here, but the lack of a RAM capacity boost seems to have rankled some on social media. You can't please everyone!

Moving on, improved speakers, a thinner and lighter construction, and a better hinge are all rumored. That improved hinge should also mean a less noticeable crease we're told while a smaller gap will be presented when the phone is closed.

Other tidbits include a primary 50-megapixel camera as well as support for 8K video recording at up to 30fps.

Buyers can expect to spend $1,799 to get their hands on this thing, a price that will also apparently buy the Pixel Fold when that's finally unveiled as well.

All of this could change before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is announced of course but, for now at least, this is as much as we have to go on.