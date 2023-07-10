You don't need to have been following the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks particularly closely to know that we expect it to be announced later in July. The same goes for the fact that it's likely to have a big new cover display, and it's that display that's all-but-confirmed thanks to the latest leak.

That leak includes multiple photos of what appears to be Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 dummy units. And they look just as great as we'd hoped they might.

Big screen = a big upgrade

This latest leak comes via SlashLeaks and a source known as Leakspinner. We're told that this particular leaker has a good track record so we can likely take this collection of images at face value until we're told otherwise.

What this leak shows us is a number of dummy units in various different poses, some of which appear designed to show that new cover display off to the fullest. It obviously isn't functional here - dummy units are just that, dummy devices that don't have internals but show the overall design - but the white chassis is enough to show exactly how large that display is. We also get to see how it slightly wraps its way around the dual camera setup, too.

Other tidbits that we can see include an internal hole-punch camera as well as some rather small bezels, although we'll need to see that foldable display lit up to be sure of how it will look in use.

Also visible is a USB-C port which is of no surprise to anyone, and everything else appears to match up with what we've been told to expect from the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks. That's all good news of course - if the rest of the rumors pan out we're going to be very happy indeed.

That's because the rumors have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 packing a 3.4-inch cover display as well as a 6.7-inch foldable one. That's less exciting because it's the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but that isn't what we're really here for. The upgraded cover display alone could be enough to get some people to upgrade from the old handset.

We expect Samsung to announce the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 during an event on 26 July which isn't all that far away at this point. All eyes will be on Samsung to see what it unveils, but if it's anything like what we see here we can expect big things.