Key Takeaways The Pixel 8a, Google's next budget offering, is likely to have a curvy design as shown in new renders by well-connected leaker OnLeaks.

The renders reveal a dual-camera setup and a hole-punch selfie camera in the center of the 6.1-inch display, with relatively small bezels.

The design of the Pixel 8a is more rounded compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, and includes features like a USB-C port, SIM tray, and antenna bands. The phone is expected to be released in mid-2024.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are only just arriving but there is already plenty of buzz about what comes next. That next phone very likely be the Pixel lineup's next budget offering, the Pixel 8a. And new renders have popped up online that appear to show exactly what it'll look like.

The renders show a Pixel 8a in a pink colour and were provided by the well-connected leaker OnLeaks. Those images also give a good look at not only the color, but also the overall curvy design that will be immediately familiar to those who have had their eyes on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Beyond that, the renders also show Google's plan for cameras and the display, too.

Dual cameras and a hole-punch design

The renders, published by Smartprix, show a design that is definitely as rounded as you'd expect based on Google's recent phone announcements. The familiar visor-like back camera area is also present, as are two cameras and an LED flash. Around the front, the selfie camera is a hole-punch affair right in the center and at the top of the display. That display is expected to be a 6.1-inch part and this render appears to show relatively small bezels all the way around, although the bottom bezel does appear to be slightly thicker.

Smartprix

The most obvious change from the Pixel 7a is undoubtedly that more rounded look, doing away with the more boxy aesthetic of yesteryear's model. The change isn't an unwelcome one, however, and it does tie the family of Pixel devices together nicely.

The renders also show some of the more mundane things including confirmation that the Pixel 8a will use a USB-C port, not that there was ever any doubt about that. The SIM tray can be seen on the left of the device while antenna bands are also visible.

The Pixel 8a still isn't expected to arrive until around the middle of 2024 so there is still time for things to change and designs to be tweaked. But this is what we have right now and we have to say it's one good-looking phone indeed.