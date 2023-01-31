The closer we get to the release of the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R, the more information we see leak about them. The latter is the beneficiary this time around, with the OnePlus R's press shots appearing on Twitter.

Those shots were shared by leaker Abhishek Yadav and appear to show the two colours that the OnePlus 11R will ship in - a black and a rather fetching blue-silver colour. We also get a pretty great all-around look at the industrial design including a full view of the back. Including those cameras.

The overall design is similar to the OnePlus 11 while also borrowing from older models as well. It's a good-looking phone, to be sure, especially in Galactic Silver. Nobody seems to know what the other colour is called, but we know it isn't the one we'd choose anyway.

In terms of what will go on the inside, we know a little bit more. The story starts with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and continues with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As can be seen in the images above, there are three cameras out back.

Those cameras include a main 50-megapixel shooter, the likes of which should ensure the OnePlus 11R can take some good photos when called upon. There's also a 5,000mAh battery for those who are interested in that kind of thing. Out front, you'll find a 6.7-inch display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, as seems to be the way with all displays at this point.

The OnePlus 11R will be announced during the Cloud 11 event on 7 February alongside the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and maybe even a tablet and more.