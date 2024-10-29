Key Takeaways The M4 MacBook Pro will likely be revealed on Thursday.

Expect a very minor hardware refresh.

We'll likely see the M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

Quickly following the reveal of the M4 iMac and shockingly cute M4 Mac mini , it looks like the M4 MacBook is just around the corner.

As first spotted by developer Charlie Joseph on X (via 9to5Mac), Apple's website currently features an image of a still-unannounced M4 Max chip buried deep within its code (see it below, in a post on X from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman).

While this doesn't confirm we'll see new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips tomorrow, it strongly points in that direction. The image's appearance and quick removal from Apple's online store adds to the speculation, suggesting these refreshed models are likely on the way. Apple's product announcements this week align with the timing, building anticipation for tomorrow's reveal.

The leaked image of the M4 Max chip appeared briefly on Apple's online store before being removed.

The M4 MacBook will likely be revealed Thursday

Get read for a minor hardware refresh

Apple

Entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro may feature M4 chip.

16-inch model expected with M4 Pro and M4 Max.

and Other possible upgrades: 16GB RAM base, Thunderbolt 5 added.

Rumors point to a 14-inch entry-level M4 MacBook Pro, with the 16-inch model expected to feature the M4 Pro and M4 Max (and likely a 14-inch M4 Pro version as well). This week has seen a flurry of Apple announcements, with Monday highlighting the new M4 iMac, Tuesday focusing on the M4 Mac mini, and, if reports are accurate, Thursday will reveal the M4 MacBook Pro.

We might see 16GB of RAM as the starting configuration and the addition of Thunderbolt 5.

It's unclear what other upgrades the MacBook Pro will bring, but we might see 16GB of RAM as the starting configuration and the addition of Thunderbolt 5 . Keep an eye on Pocket-lint tomorrow for all the latest news on Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup.

