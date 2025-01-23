Summary The iPhone 17 design has allegedly leaked, showcasing a new horizontal camera bar appearance.

We're still months away from the next iPhone hardware launch, but rumors of a Google Pixel-inspired camera bar design have been swirling for quite some time.

We're still several months away from the next iPhone hardware launch, but that hasn't stopped the leaks and rumors from crashing onto the scene. The new year has only just gotten to a start, but already we have an alleged look at what purports to be the iPhone 17 in the flesh.

Coming courtesy of leaker Majin Bu over on X, the image showcases a rear iPhone panel, complete with a horizontal camera bar module near the top of the chassis.

Interestingly, it appears that there is only a single lens cutout within this camera bar module, save for a small LED flash cutout off to the side. As such, many X users are speculating that this device might be an early prototype of the elusive iPhone Air model , a possible thin-and-light variant rumored to be a part of the next iPhone lineup.

Speculating on the matter himself, Majin Bu believes the leaked image may in fact be an early look at either the iPhone 17 Air, or perhaps the upcoming fourth generation release of Apple's iPhone SE series .

"According to recent information that has been reported to me, the Apple 2025 line will include 4 models including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and another iPhone that could be called SE 4, 16E or 16SE or 17 Air. The code name for this last device should be "Roma", if this information turns out to be correct this would mean that the SE series would turn out to be the Air series," says Bu on X.

Many are pointing out this leaked iPhone's similarities with the modern Pixel line , which has incorporated a similar camera bar design for a number of years now. Others are quick to draw comparison with yet another popular Android handset from back in the day -- 2015's classic Google Nexus 6P , complete with its prominent rear camera visor strip.

Of course, it's still rather early in the next-generation iPhone's hardware development cycle, so this leaked image should be taken with a hearty dose of salt. Even if this leak is the real deal, it's entirely possible that Apple will scrap the idea and settle on something entirely different in the end.

Horizontal camera bars are the logical way forward

Apple ought to copy the Pixel's homework wholesale

Personally, I hope to see Apple adopt a horizontal camera bar in the next iPhone redesign. Ever since Google reintroduced us to this style of camera module in the Pixel 6 series , I've been singing the praises of this particular design consideration.

For one, the elongated visor-like design makes it so that the device doesn't wobble back and forth while lying down on a table -- a major point of frustration in my eyes. Beyond this pragmatic usability improvement, I (subjectively) find the camera bar to be the more visually pleasing option.

The current iPhone Pro triple camera module has grown long in the tooth, having been around since 2019's iPhone 11 Pro . It's stove top-esque appearance is certainly an iconic one, but I'd argue that it's quite unattractive, with very little visual cohesion or symmetry to speak of.