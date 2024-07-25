Key Takeaways Fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat likely to be announced on August 13.

New thermostat maintains physical dial, similar in size to predecessor.

Second-gen temperature sensors have smaller design, longer battery life, sell for $39 each.

As first reported by 9to5Google, a post on X from a user called @MysteryLupin has leaked images of what appears to be the next generation of the excellent Google Nest Learning Thermostat. The third generation of the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat, which learns your habits and automatically adjusts the heating schedule accordingly, was released all the way back in 2015, so a new model is long overdue. Alongside an FCC filing spotted by 9to5Google in June, these leaked images appear to confirm that the fourth generation is coming and is likely to be announced at the Made by Google event on August 13, when the new Google Pixel 9 will also be launched.

As well as the new Nest Learning Thermostat, the leaked images also showed a new model of the Nest Temperature Sensor. This can be placed anywhere in your home, and your smart thermostat will use the reading from the temperature sensor to know when to start and stop your heating. This overrides the temperature reading from the smart thermostat itself, allowing you to bring a different room in your home to the perfect temperature. Based on the leaked images, this new temperature sensor will work with the Nest Thermostat E, the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation) and the new Nest Learning Thermostat.

What do we know about the new Nest Learning Thermostat?

The physical dial appears to have survived

There's not a huge amount you can tell about the new Nest Learning Thermostat just from an image, but one thing that does appear to be the case is that the new model maintains the physical dial around the outside of the device. App control is all well and good, but sometimes you just want to quickly tweak the temperature without having to pull your phone out or talk to a virtual assistant. The third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat has a dial that you can rotate to turn the temperature up or down, and despite being much slimmer in the new model, this dial appears to have carried over into the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat.

Based on the image, which shows the new Nest Learning Thermostat alongside the previous generation, and the Nest Thermostat E, the new model appears to be roughly the same size as the previous generation, too, which is a touch larger than the Nest Thermostat E.

One thing that seems likely, based on the FCC filing, is that the new model will include a Soli radar sensor similar to the one found in the 2020 Nest Thermostat. This means that the new Nest Learning Thermostat will be able to detect your presence. This will be used to turn on the display when you're detected, but may also be used for determining when people are in the home, too.

New temperature sensors are also on the way

The second-generation sensors have a new design

The leaked photos also show what appears to be the new second-generation Nest Temperature Sensor. These look quite different to the current cylindrical models, with a curved puck design that looks a lot like the shape of a Google Nest Mini smart speaker. Based on the images, they're much smaller than the first-generation models, making it easier to stick one on a shelf without taking up too much room. The battery life is also extended to three years, compared to two years for the first-generation model.

As with the first generation, you should be able to use multiple temperature sensors and set a schedule for when to prioritize each one. For example, you can have your thermostat maintain the temperature in your living room during the evening, and then switch to maintaining the temperature in your bedroom before you go to bed. According to the leak, the new temperature sensors will sell for $39 each, or $99 for three, which matches the current pricing of the first-generation model.