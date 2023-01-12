A major leak of official-looking S23 images show the standard model from just about every angle.

We know now that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones will be officially unveiled on Wednesday 1 February - Samsung has already announced the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, there have been few reliable leaks showing us the standard version of the phone ahead of time. Until now.

We've seen alleged images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the last couple of months, but now we have a healthy collection of, what looks like, Samsung press images of the S23 itself.

Thanks to Roland Quandt and WinFuture, we can see the phone in multiple angles and a trio of colours. Reportedly, there will be four colour options announced at the beginning of February - Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac and Cotton Flower. The picture leak shows three of those - black, lilac and cotton (white).

You do get to see the green version side-on, but that's about it.

Contrary to former reports, it doesn't seem like the standard model will adopt the design language of last year's S22 Ultra. It has rounded edges for starters, and looks more like its own 12-month-old equivalent.

The camera bump has gone, though, with just the lenses protruding. But, the metal finish seems to be the same and covered in glass again.

Unlike the rumoured S23 Ultra, the front screen is completely flat and flush against the frame. The rear is flat too. The front camera is again sited top-centre of the display and in a single hole punch design.

We can't glean that much more from the images themselves, but we have heard previous that the display will be 6.1-inches with a Full HD+ resolution. It will be AMOLED too, of course.

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is said to be running the show - at least in Europe. That should be the same as the super flagship Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 1 February and you'll be able to watch it live online. Pocket-lint will also bring you our impressions of the phones as they launch - make sure you head back to us for then.