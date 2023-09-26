Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $599 Save $99 The most recent iteration of Apple's mobile tablet is a perfect balance between power and price, boasting Apple's bespoke M1 chip for speedy creativity, media streaming and games. Weighing in at just a pound, it's light enough to bring everywhere but the gorgeous Retina screen is big enough to share. $500 at Amazon

The essential selling point between the iPad Air and the baseline model is that the Air is slimmer and lighter without compromising functionality. That weight difference is just a matter of ounces, so it's really not all that meaningful. What is meaningful is the fact that a hundred dollars off this prestige tablet, Apple's latest model, is a huge savings. We reviewed the iPad Air 5th Gen and said it went "from being a great slate to an even greater one, as the 2022 model is even faster in terms of performance and connectivity."

Why the iPad Air 5th Gen is worth your money

Apple's shift to making their own processors with the M1 chip was a huge change in their devices, and it shows in the iPad Air 5th Gen. This is a powerful and reliable tablet computer that runs as much as 60 per cent faster than its predecessor. An eight-core GPU delivers sharp, responsive graphics to the 500 nit Retina display. Two 12MP cameras deliver great captures from the front or the rear, and Center Stage tracking tech keeps you in focus during FaceTime calls.

The 5th generation iPad Air's Apple Pencil 2 support is also a huge draw for the creatives out there. The sensitive stylus allows for a wide range of expression in drawing, 3D modeling and more. It drastically changes the way you interact with the touchscreen.

17 per cent off is a sizable discount for Apple products, which don't drop in price that often. If you don't need the max power of the iPad Pro but want something a little more aspirational, the Air is the product of choice. This is a steal for a tablet that can do it all while not weighing down your go bag, so grab it before it's gone.