Beats Studio Pro $250 $350 Save $100 If you want a luxury pair of headphones without the matching price tag, the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are now on sale for $100 off at Amazon. $250 at Amazon

Living in New York City I've witnessed how over-the-ear headphones have risen from a music listening medium to a fashion accessory. And while the ever-popular AirPods Max are usually the over-ear cans in the spotlight, they're not the only headphones worth attention or your money. The Beats Studio Pro feature a sleek, over-ear design ready to pair with any device (our outfit), and includes the usual luxury headphone specifications like built-in noise cancelation, Personalised Spatial Audio, and a long battery life.

Why the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are worth your money

Succeeding the 2017 Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones, the Beats Studio Pro headphones hit the market swinging after a six-year hiatus, featuring an upgraded and more comfortable ear cup padding but keeping the convenient collapsible design. Speaking of convenience, a 40-hour battery life on a single charge promises all-day use and the enhances Apple and Android compatibility allows smartphone users of all kinds to benefit from the Beats Studio Pro's Spatial Audio. And if you really need to focus, the over-ear cans also feature Active Noise Cancelation, but also offer Transparency mode for when you need to stay aware.

Equipped with a 3.55 analog input and Bluetooth connectivity, the Beats Studio Pro allow for both wired and wireless listening. Usually, these versatile headphones will cost you $350, but right now at Amazon you can ramp up your streaming or fashion game for $100 less, at a $250 price tag, which is the lowest price we've seen in 30 days. Head there now to take advantage any of this deal and get the newest over-ear beats in any of the four colours.