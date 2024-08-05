Key Takeaways "The Last of Us" Season 2 teaser was released, showcasing emotional dialogue and key moments from the upcoming season.

The second season does not cover the the entire game, is set to be shorter with 7 episodes, ending at a 'natural breaking point.'

Fans are intrigued by how controversial narrative choices from the game will be presented in the show.

After numerous image teases , HBO has released the first teaser trailer for The Last of Us Season 2. Set for release at some point in 2025, this second season will adapt a portion of the hit PlayStation game developed by Naughty Dog of the same name.

The first season of The Last of Us was a critical hit, winning 8 Primetime Emmys and one BAFTA among dozens of other nominations. Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey's Ellie are set to return alongside Jeffrey Wright reprising his role from the game and Catherine O'Hara's unnamed character.

The Last of Us Season 2 first look

I saved her

The less than 30-second teaser was released by Max with the simple caption of "I saved her." The trailer itself expands on this by showing O'Hera's character speaking to Pascal's Joel about what he did to Ellie, presumably at the end of the last season. He denies hurting her and claims to have saved her with a tear running down his face. Given the moral ambiguity of the ending of the first season, his reaction feels appropriate here.

Clips show numerous moments from the upcoming season out of context, including Ellie's tattoo, Tommy defending Jackson, Seraphites moving through the woods, Dina, Abbey, and more. Being a teaser, there's not much that can be gleaned about how far the story will go or in what ways it will or will not deviate from the source material. Some major moments appear to be direct comparisons to some early events in the game, but the quick editing makes it hard to know for sure if it will play out in the same way.

We already know that season 2 will not cover the entirety of The Last of Us Part 2, as stated by showrunners Craig Mazen and Neil Druckmann. Season 2 will be shorter than the first at only 7 episodes and end at a "natural breaking point." Those who have played the game have already speculated where and how the season could naturally be divided.

The Last of Us Part 2 was the target of much controversy before and during release for a specific narrative choice made very early on. Without spoiling anything, those who have played the game are quite curious if and how the show will choose to present that event and how the narrative unfolds as a result of it.

The Last of Us season 2 is currently in development and set to release in 2025 exclusively on HBO Max.