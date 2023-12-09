Key Takeaways Leaving your holiday shopping until the last minute could save you from the chaos of the last week before Christmas.

Use Uber Store Pickup to have someone deliver last-minute gifts to your recipient.

Check delivery deadlines to ensure your online purchases arrive in time for Christmas.

Einstein's Theory of Relativity states that time goes much more quickly the closer you get to having to spend time with your relatives. At least that's what I imagine it states, because this is clearly the case. As the holiday season approaches, time speeds up to ridiculous levels, and before you know where you are, you're only days away from the big day with none of your Christmas gifts purchased.

Related These 8 slightly gimmicky tech items make great holiday gifts Being excessive, goofy, or even a little weird doesn't stop these gadgets from making excellent gifts this holiday season.

Thankfully, probably due to some kind of Christmas miracle, there are some clever ways that you can still get all your holiday shopping done, even if you've left it until it's almost too late. Here are some simple but effective last-minute shopping tips that may just save your life this Christmas.

1 Don't leave things to the last minute -- or do

A double-edged sword

Amazon

We'd all like to be better prepared when it comes to getting ready for the holidays. Everyone knows that one person who has all their Christmas shopping done by July and makes the rest of us look really bad.

But this is a list of last-minute shopping tips, after all, so if you find that you're really getting short on time, you might want to consider really leaving things until the last minute. That's because the last week before Christmas, everywhere gets insanely busy. But on Christmas Eve, most sane people have finally got what they need, so you may find that things are a little less chaotic. You may also find a few last-minute bargains to be had too. You do run the risk of not being able to find the products that you want if you leave things to the very last minute, but if you're not after anything specific, you may be able to shop without fighting your way through the crowds.

2 Use Uber Store Pickup for last minute shopping

Late gift deliveries

Uber

Forgotten to buy a present for Uncle Steve, and it's too late to send it in the post? All is not lost; you may yet find yourself on his Christmas card list for next year. That's as long as you're planning on getting him something that costs less than $200 and weighs less than 30 lbs.

Related Uber adds new travel features to save you time at airports You can now reserve an Uber up to 90 days before your trip and more.

If that's the case, you can take advantage of a service from ride-hailing company Uber, called Uber Store Pickup. This holiday feature lets you request an Uber courier to pick up an item you've purchased from the place that you bought it from and deliver it to your recipient.

You'll need to be able to upload the receipt for the item in order to authorize the collection, and you can't use the service for certain prohibited items. But otherwise, you can use the service to deliver your gifts like a modern-day Santa, and even get same-day delivery.

3 Check delivery deadlines

Critical reminder

Amazon

If you're leaving your online shopping to the last minute, you may have less time than you think. That's because online retailers will have delivery deadlines over the holiday period. If you order after these deadlines, your items may not be delivered until after Christmas.

Related Will your package arrive by Christmas? Every shipping deadline to know As you're shopping for the holidays, here are some deadlines to be aware of to avoid a mad-dash or disappointment.

That's why it's important to always check the delivery deadlines on the retailer's websites in advance, so you know that last day that you can order and still ensure that your presents arrive on time.

4 Make sure that deals really are deals

Don't be fooled

When you're shopping online for last-minute presents, you may be tempted by some of the deals you see on offer. Many websites will offer what appear to be big discounts that you'd be crazy to miss out on.

Related How I use my favorite price-history checker to find the best deals Here's how I can easily check the price history of a deal to see if it's actually on sale using a free browser extension.

However, things aren't always what they seem. Often, items that are marked as being discounted have been available at other times in the year for even lower prices. They may not be the bargains that they seem. You can use websites such as camelcamelcamel to see the price history of products on popular websites, which will help you determine the 'bargains' you see online really are such bargains after all.

5 Beware of extreme bargains

Too good to be true?

chzbgr

Sometimes, bargains are so big that they really do seem impossible to refuse. That expensive item that you've had your eye on for Great Aunt Bethel all year is available on one website for a fraction of its usual price. You want to jump in quickly before you lose out.

However, when it comes to online shopping, if something appears too good to be true, it almost certainly is. Unless the deal is on a reputable website, it's best to steer well clear; it's most likely a scam. If you really can't resist, make sure you purchase using a credit card rather than a debit card, as this should offer you more protection should something go wrong.

6 Keep your receipts

For post-holiday returns

rupixen on Unsplash

In the mad rush to buy last-minute presents and get everything wrapped, there's one important thing you should do: keep hold of your receipts. That's because some retailers will offer to refund the difference if a product you buy is marked down within a set number of days of your purchase.

Since the post-holiday season is always a time for big sales, you may be able to get some money back on the last-minute gifts that you bought and end up with a little more money left over than you'd expected. Which you can then blow in the post-holiday sales, of course.

7 Take advantage of seasonal hours

Stress-free shopping

Best Buy

Dolly Parton may have believed that working nine-to-five was no way to make a living, but she clearly didn't have to work over the holidays. In the most profitable time of year for many retailers, you will find that most places will extend their opening hours during the holiday season. While Dolly is happily clocking off at 5pm, most retail staff will be settling in for another few hours of having to smile through the pain of the holiday playlist that's been on loop since the start of November.

While it may not be optimal for the cashiers, it's great news for you. If you aim to do your shopping outside the usual business hours, you're likely to find places a little less crowded, as not everyone will be aware of the extended hours. A quick Google can help you find the seasonal hours for any retailers you're planning to visit.

8 Get free Prime delivery

Shop from your couch

Amazon

Love it or loathe it, Amazon is one of the most convenient ways to shop online. With a huge collection of products, many of which come with next-day, same-day, or even one-hour delivery, it's a perfect site to visit for those last-minute purchases.

If you're a Prime member, you get access to free Prime delivery on designated products, meaning you won't pay any delivery charge, even for same-day or next-day deliveries. If you're not a Prime member, however, then all is not lost. It's possible to sign up for a free trial of Prime membership that will give you all the benefits for a limited time. Sign up just before you start you last-minute shopping and it should be enough to see you all the way through the holiday period. You can then cancel your membership before the trial ends (if you want) and not have to pay anything.

Related How to activate the spicy Gingerbread man voice on Waze for the holidays Add a some sparkle to your holiday travels this festive yet sassy voice to navigate your Waze directions. Spoiler alert, he sounds like Ryan Reynolds!

Can you still get good deals if you shop at the last minute?

Yes, many retailers offer last-minute deals and discounts. Keep an eye on flash sales and special promotions, but be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

What are some creative last-minute gift ideas for 2023?

Subscription services (like streaming platforms or meal kits), experiences (such as event tickets or online classes), and personalized items that can be created digitally and sent electronically are great last-minute gift ideas. But check out some of our gift guides for more present ideas in general:

What should you do if a gift won't arrive in time?

If a physical gift won't arrive in time, consider sending a digital note or card explaining the situation along with a picture or description of the gift. You can also gift an experience or a digital gift voucher as an interim present.