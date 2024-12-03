If you grabbed a new PS5 console while it was on sale this past weekend or even some new games , chances are good that you might need a new controller. Fortunately, a Cyber Monday deal is still available, which can get you a shiny new PS5 DualSense wireless controller for $54 at various retailers including Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. That's $21 off its usual price of $75, so if you're planning to have friends and family over this holiday season for some co-op gaming sessions, now's the time to grab that extra controller.
Several colors are available, but act fast to get your favorite
Only a few are left in stock
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller
- Platform
- PlayStation 5
- Battery
- Up to 13 hours
- Programmable
- No
- Extra Buttons
- None
- Colors
- White, black, blue, purple, red, pink
- Compatible Accessories
- Official charging dock
- Price
- $75
The discount applies to a bunch of different colors of the DualSense, too, so buyers aren't limited to just the standard black or white versions. However, several retailers have more popular options listed as out of stock, so if you have a preference for chroma indigo or cobalt blue, you'll want to finalize your purchase soon.
No discount on DualSense Edge
Sony's premium controller is still $200
Sony DualSense Edge
- Platform
- PlayStation 5
- Battery
- Up to 6 hours
- Programmable
- Yes
- Extra Buttons
- Two
- Colors
- White
- Compatible Accessories
- Official charging dock
- Price
- $200
Though the regular DualSense controller is fine for 99% of gaming sessions, those looking for a discount on the DualSense Edge, Sony's ultra-premium controller, will be sorely dissapointed. This customizable controller, which features remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, and changeable stick caps is still retailing for $199, and unfortunately probably won't be marked down until 2025.
