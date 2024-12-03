If you grabbed a new PS5 console while it was on sale this past weekend or even some new games , chances are good that you might need a new controller. Fortunately, a Cyber Monday deal is still available, which can get you a shiny new PS5 DualSense wireless controller for $54 at various retailers including Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. That's $21 off its usual price of $75, so if you're planning to have friends and family over this holiday season for some co-op gaming sessions, now's the time to grab that extra controller.

Several colors are available, but act fast to get your favorite

Only a few are left in stock

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller $54 $75 Save $21 Platform PlayStation 5 Battery Up to 13 hours Programmable No Extra Buttons None Colors White, black, blue, purple, red, pink Compatible Accessories Official charging dock Price $75 Expand $54 at Amazon $55 at GameStop $55 at Best Buy

The discount applies to a bunch of different colors of the DualSense, too, so buyers aren't limited to just the standard black or white versions. However, several retailers have more popular options listed as out of stock, so if you have a preference for chroma indigo or cobalt blue, you'll want to finalize your purchase soon.

No discount on DualSense Edge

Sony's premium controller is still $200

Sony DualSense Edge Platform PlayStation 5 Battery Up to 6 hours Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Two Colors White Compatible Accessories Official charging dock Price $200 Expand $199 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Though the regular DualSense controller is fine for 99% of gaming sessions, those looking for a discount on the DualSense Edge, Sony's ultra-premium controller, will be sorely dissapointed. This customizable controller, which features remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, and changeable stick caps is still retailing for $199, and unfortunately probably won't be marked down until 2025.